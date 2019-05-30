Just In
Smartphones With 128GB Internal Storage Space Under Rs.15,000
The trend of adopting flexible onboard storage up to as bigger as to 128GB is greatly being witnessed on a large scale to an entry-level to mid-range category phones. What makes these devices to be worshipped to the most- is the specific price budget(under Rs. 15K). Check some of them below in the list.
The massive storage of 128GB can comfortably house colossal data without letting a chance for your device to get slowed down. Such storage will be an excellent boost for your gaming craves and for the streaming videos- as the unwanted data won't at all minimize the storage configuration. Even the RAM adds an extra flavor to your all good level of multitasking.
These handsets come into the picture as surprising wares as they offer quite a strong multitasking experience with a great increase in graphics ensuring lower power consumption, which serves an ideal platform for flawless gaming coverage. For rest, other important generic features, do check individually to each listed device of price category under Rs. 15K.
XOLO ZX 128GB
Best Price of XOLO ZX
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro 128GB
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Face Unlock
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3000mAh Battery
Honor 9N 128GB
Best Price of Honor 9N 128GB
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Realme 1 128GB
Best Price of Realme 1
Key Specs
- 6 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P60 Processor
- 3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Selfie Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 3410 MAh Battery
Mi A2 128GB
Best Price of Mi A2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+