Smartphones With 128GB Internal Storage Space Under Rs.15,000

The trend of adopting flexible onboard storage up to as bigger as to 128GB is greatly being witnessed on a large scale to an entry-level to mid-range category phones. What makes these devices to be worshipped to the most- is the specific price budget(under Rs. 15K). Check some of them below in the list.

The massive storage of 128GB can comfortably house colossal data without letting a chance for your device to get slowed down. Such storage will be an excellent boost for your gaming craves and for the streaming videos- as the unwanted data won't at all minimize the storage configuration. Even the RAM adds an extra flavor to your all good level of multitasking.

These handsets come into the picture as surprising wares as they offer quite a strong multitasking experience with a great increase in graphics ensuring lower power consumption, which serves an ideal platform for flawless gaming coverage. For rest, other important generic features, do check individually to each listed device of price category under Rs. 15K.

XOLO ZX 128GB Best Price of XOLO ZX

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro 128GB Best Price of Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro

Key Specs 6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display

2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Face Unlock

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3000mAh Battery Honor 9N 128GB Best Price of Honor 9N 128GB

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Realme 1 128GB Best Price of Realme 1

Key Specs 6 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P60 Processor

3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Selfie Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

3410 MAh Battery Mi A2 128GB Best Price of Mi A2

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+