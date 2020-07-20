List Of Smartphones That Recently Got Price Increased In India

Several brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola have increased the prices of their popular offerings. Samsung has given a price hike to the Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy M31 both of which are mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi has also increased the price of the Redmi Note 8 Pro again India.

This article combines a list of smartphones which received a price hike here in the country. Let's have a look.

Moto G8 Power Lite

Old Price: Rs. 8,999

New Price: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Redmi Note 8

Old Price: Rs. 13,999

New Price: Rs. 14,499

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Galaxy M21

Old Price: Rs. 13,999

New Price: Rs. 14,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Galaxy M31

Old Price: Rs. 16,999

New Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs