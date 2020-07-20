ENGLISH

    List Of Smartphones That Recently Got Price Increased In India

    By
    |

    India has been the favourite destination for smartphone manufacturers for their product launches. Since the majority of the consumers here in the country are budget-oriented, the companies have been launching smartphones with a cheap price tag. However, with the revised GST rates coming to effect this year in India, the smartphone companies had no option than to increase prices of their products.

    List Of Smartphones Which Received A Price Hike
     

    Several brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola have increased the prices of their popular offerings. Samsung has given a price hike to the Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy M31 both of which are mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi has also increased the price of the Redmi Note 8 Pro again India.

    This article combines a list of smartphones which received a price hike here in the country. Let's have a look.

    Moto G8 Power Lite

    Moto G8 Power Lite

    Old Price: Rs. 8,999
    New Price: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Redmi Note 8
     

    Redmi Note 8

    Old Price: Rs. 13,999
    New Price: Rs. 14,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Galaxy M21

    Galaxy M21

    Old Price: Rs. 13,999
    New Price: Rs. 14,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Galaxy M31

    Galaxy M31

    Old Price: Rs. 16,999
    New Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP+ 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
