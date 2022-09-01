List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In September 2022 Features oi-Harish Kumar

It is September, which is the much-awaited month for Apple fans out there as the next-gen iPhones will be unveiled this month. This time, Apple is expected to unveil four models - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Mini/Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition, there are rumors that the company could take the wraps off new iPad models, the Apple Watch Series 8, and more. However, Apple is not the only company to have created expectations as there are other brands that have also lined up their offerings.

Notably, OnePlus is tipped to be working on a new Ultra model, which is rumored to arrive this month with the moniker OnePlus 10 Ultra but an official confirmation is awaited. Motorola India is likely to bring the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion models to the country. Other brands such as Sony, iQOO, and others are also speculated to have their calendars for September marked with smartphone launches.

That said, Gizbot has listed the smartphones expected to be launched this month. Take a look at the upcoming devices from here.

iPhone 14 Rumored Key Specs 6.1 inches Screen

iOS v14

Hexa Core CPU

Apple A14 Bionic Chipset

6 GB RAM

48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera

13MP Front Camera

3,815 mAh Fast Charging iPhone 14 MAX Rumored Key Specs 6.7-inch Screen

iOS 16

A15 Bionic

5G

6GB RAM

50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

12Mp Front Camera

4,000 mAh Fast charging Battery iPhone 14 Pro Max Rumored Key Specs 6.7 inches Screen

iOS 16

Apple A16 Bionic (5 nm) Chipset

48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

12MP Front Camera

Li-Ion Battery Fast Charging Battery iPhone 14 Pro Rumored Key Specs 6.12 inch Screen

48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Triple Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

Apple Bionic A16 Chipset

6 GB RAM

128 GB Inbuilt Memory

5G, 4G, VoLTE

Bluetooth v5.1

3,200 mAh Battery with Fast Charging OnePlus 10 Ultra Rumored Key Specs 6.7 inches Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Octa-core CPU

8 GB RAM

Android v12 OS

64 MP + 16 MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

5,000 mAh Battery Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Rumored Key Specs 6.7-inch Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 898 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12

200MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

60MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2

5000mAh battery with 120w Fast charging Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Rumored Key Specs 6.5-inch Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 898 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

60MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2

4,720 mAh battery with 64w Fast Charging iQOO Z6 Lite Rumored Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi , Bluetooth 5.1

6,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging Xiaomi 12T Pro Rumored Key Specs 6.7 inch display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM 256GB storage

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

200MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G

5,000mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India