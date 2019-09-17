ENGLISH

    These Xiaomi Smartphones Will Get Android 10 Update

    By
    |

    Like other smartphone brands, Xiaomi also has decided to update its devices with the latest Android 10 operating system. Some of these handsets have been added to the list below. The list includes the Xiaomi Mi 9 which will be treated as the first update priority. While the Redmi Note 7 and the 7 Pro are scheduled for the update in the first quarter of 2020.

    Xiaomi Phones Which Support Android 10
     

    Other than that, the latest update comes with improved biometric authentications. It comes with a new dark theme feature which will be switched on by following a set of instructions in settings.

    It will provide more discreet information for apps to easily access your location. It has a 'First Share' feature that allows you to transfer files more easily.

    It comes with a foldable screen emulator that will perfectly work with any Android foldable smartphone. It also has a foldable screen emulator that will perfectly work with any Android foldable smartphone.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Xiaomi Mi 9 (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Key Specs

    • 6.39 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Touchscreen Display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 3300 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

    Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

    Key Specs

    • 5.97-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3070mAh battery with 18W fast charging
    Xiaomi Mi 8 (Android 10 (Q) Update)
     

    Xiaomi Mi 8 (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Key Specs

    • 6.21 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • Hybride Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • IR Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 3400 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 12MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 12MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP DOF camera
    • 5G Sub6, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery
    Redmi K20 Pro (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Redmi K20 Pro (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Redmi K20 (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Redmi K20 (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
    Redmi Note 7 Pro (Q1 2020) (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Redmi Note 7 Pro (Q1 2020) (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Redmi Note 7 (Q1 2020) (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Redmi Note 7 (Q1 2020) (Android 10 (Q) Update)

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Source: 1

