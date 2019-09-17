These Xiaomi Smartphones Will Get Android 10 Update

Other than that, the latest update comes with improved biometric authentications. It comes with a new dark theme feature which will be switched on by following a set of instructions in settings.

It will provide more discreet information for apps to easily access your location. It has a 'First Share' feature that allows you to transfer files more easily.

It comes with a foldable screen emulator that will perfectly work with any Android foldable smartphone. It also has a foldable screen emulator that will perfectly work with any Android foldable smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 9 (Android 10 (Q) Update)

Key Specs

6.39 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Touchscreen Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 12MP + 16MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

3300 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Key Specs

5.97-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3070mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Xiaomi Mi 8 (Android 10 (Q) Update)

Key Specs

6.21 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

Hybride Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

IR Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

3400 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S (Android 10 (Q) Update)

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + secondary 12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 (Android 10 (Q) Update)

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP DOF camera

5G Sub6, Dual 4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery

Redmi K20 Pro (Android 10 (Q) Update)

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Redmi K20 (Android 10 (Q) Update)

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery

Redmi Note 7 Pro (Q1 2020) (Android 10 (Q) Update)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Redmi Note 7 (Q1 2020) (Android 10 (Q) Update)

Key Specs