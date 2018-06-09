List of Samsung smartphones to get Android Oreo update

Related Articles
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo, J7 Prime 2, J7 Nxt, J2 (2018) and J2 (2017) get price cut
- Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo in India
- Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J7 (2018) announced
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Star, A9 Star Lite pricing announced
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are receiving security updates quarterly
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked in renders; borrows Note 8's design
Samsung, the South Korean tech giant has introduced a number of smartphones for the users all around the globe. The tech giant has a wide range of smartphones available for the users, from low-end to high-end, the company has something to offer for every every user.
SEE ALSO: Best Android Oreo selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000
When it comes to update, Samsung makes sure that its devices are running on latest Android version.
In this article we will be discussing about the same We have compiled a list of Samsung smartphones that are getting the Android Oreo update, so stay tuned.
SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones with Face Unlock You Can Buy Right Now Under Rs 10,000
Samsung Galaxy S7
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S7
Key Specs
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,600mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
Best Price of Galaxy A5 (2017)
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)
Best Price of Galaxy A3 (2017)
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch Super AMOLED display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) / Pro
Best Price of Galaxy J7 (2017) / Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 ×720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU / 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory via micro SD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) / Pro
Best Price of Galaxy J5 (2017) / Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Best Price of Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Best Price of Galaxy C7 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging