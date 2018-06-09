List of Samsung smartphones to get Android Oreo update

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant has introduced a number of smartphones for the users all around the globe. The tech giant has a wide range of smartphones available for the users, from low-end to high-end, the company has something to offer for every every user.

SEE ALSO: Best Android Oreo selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

When it comes to update, Samsung makes sure that its devices are running on latest Android version.

In this article we will be discussing about the same We have compiled a list of Samsung smartphones that are getting the Android Oreo update, so stay tuned.

SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones with Face Unlock You Can Buy Right Now Under Rs 10,000

Samsung Galaxy S7 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S7

Key Specs 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

)

) Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS

5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Key Specs 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS

5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture

4G LTE

3600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,600mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Best Price of Galaxy A5 (2017)

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) Best Price of Galaxy A3 (2017)

Key Specs 4.7-inch Super AMOLED display

1.5GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali-T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

2350mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) / Pro Best Price of Galaxy J7 (2017) / Pro

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 ×720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU / 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable memory via micro SD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) / Pro Best Price of Galaxy J5 (2017) / Pro

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE,

3600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Best Price of Galaxy C9 Pro

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front camera

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Best Price of Galaxy C7 Pro

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging