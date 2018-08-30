JioPhone 2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Mi A2, Redmi 5A and Max Pro M1 will go on flash sale today at 12 PM

The smartphones flash sale will be held today at 12PM on Amazon and Flipkart, allowing users to act quickly and smartly for the purchasing of these devices. To make you available with the best collection of devices, we have shared a list of some phones below.

In the list you will have a device like the Mi A2, that comes with 3-month subscription to Hungama Music and will give cashback worth Rs. 2,200 and 4.5TB complimentary data from Jio. Amazon customers will get 5 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and no-cost EMIs on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

The Redmi 5A allows Flipkart users to avail this device with Extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. As a partner offer by Jio, you will also get Rs. 2200 cashback and Recharge with Rs198/299 Per month. The EMI for this device starts at Rs. 200/month.

There are more handsets which too come with the best deals. As a matter of choice you can get these devices at greater offers either from Amazon or Flipkart.

Jio Phone 2 (Flash Sale on JIO site) Key Specs

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

QWERTY hardware keyboard and 4-way nav bar

512 MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

KAI OS

Dual SIM

2MP rear camera

0.3MP (VGA) front camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, NFC, USB 2.0

2000mAh battery Nokia 6.1 Plus (Sale on Flipkart) Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Mi A2 (Flash Sale on Amazon) Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 5A (Flash Sale on Amazon) Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Flash Sale on Flipkart) Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery