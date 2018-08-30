JioPhone 2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Mi A2, Redmi 5A and Max Pro M1 will go on flash sale today at 12 PM

Related Articles
- Xiaomi Poco F1 collects 200 crores in India: Sold-out in less than 5 minutes
-
- Xiaomi Poco F1 first flash sale: Tips, Tricks, f-codes, and specifications
- Honor 9N flash sale in India today at 12 PM: Price, offers and more
- Flipkart Superr Sale: Get exciting discounts and exchange offers on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Flipkart Superr Sale: Heavy discounts and offers on smartphones
- Get exciting discount offers on Honor devices at Flipkart starting 27 August
The smartphones flash sale will be held today at 12PM on Amazon and Flipkart, allowing users to act quickly and smartly for the purchasing of these devices. To make you available with the best collection of devices, we have shared a list of some phones below.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with USB Type-C Port Under Rs 15,000
In the list you will have a device like the Mi A2, that comes with 3-month subscription to Hungama Music and will give cashback worth Rs. 2,200 and 4.5TB complimentary data from Jio. Amazon customers will get 5 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and no-cost EMIs on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.
SEE ALSO: Best 6GB RAM smartphones priced starting Rs. 13,000: Poco F1, Note 5 Pro, RealMe1 and more
The Redmi 5A allows Flipkart users to avail this device with Extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. As a partner offer by Jio, you will also get Rs. 2200 cashback and Recharge with Rs198/299 Per month. The EMI for this device starts at Rs. 200/month.
There are more handsets which too come with the best deals. As a matter of choice you can get these devices at greater offers either from Amazon or Flipkart.
Jio Phone 2 (Flash Sale on JIO site)
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- QWERTY hardware keyboard and 4-way nav bar
- 512 MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- KAI OS
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera
- 0.3MP (VGA) front camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, NFC, USB 2.0
- 2000mAh battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus (Sale on Flipkart)
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Mi A2 (Flash Sale on Amazon)
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5A (Flash Sale on Amazon)
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Flash Sale on Flipkart)
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery