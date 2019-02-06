Best camera smartphones to buy in India in 2019

In the year 2018 buyers were awestruck with some high-end devices. The best part of these devices covers their camera department. As such buyers are still not done and yet they have been purchasing such premium phones ever since these were launched.

And the trend of buying has been increasing even in 2019. The desires for these devices can only get substituted with the perfect alternatives which users can get to know about in the coming days.

The details of these best-assembled handsets can be found in our list below. As far as camera features are concerned, there is a lot to discuss. The Samsung Galaxy Note9 comes with a dual 12MP rear setup that has a dual-aperture technology and can record Super Slow-Mo videos. The Google Pixel 3XL comes with Group Selfie feature that captures 184 percent more area of the scene than that of an iPhone XS.

There is a Night Sight feature for clicking images in low-lighting conditions and has a Photobooth feature which will also take shots of smiling subjects. The iPhones too look quite promising due to the improved camera software which incorporates a new Smart HDR mode with zero shutter lag, allowing the iPhones to capture multiple images.

The OPPO R17 Pro is really a pro when it comes to photography. It is the first commercial smartphone with TOF 3D camera which captures high-precision 3D depth information by emitting infrared light rays onto targeted objects. The camera can also be used for a variety of real-world applications in photography, automotive, 3D printing, gaming, etc.

In addition, there are few more handsets in the list which you can check for their features.