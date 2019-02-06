Best camera smartphones to buy in India in 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- What Has Happened In Jammu & Kashmir During Modi-Rule?
- How Can You Make Your Income "Tax-Free" If You Earn Upto Rs 10 Lakh A Year?
- Steam Lunar Sale 2019 — GTA V, Far Cry 5 And More Awesome Games With Heavy Discount
- Top-Selling Cars In India January 2019 — Is Yours On The List?
- FIFA And Qatar Announce Joint Venture For 2022 World Cup
- 'Street Dancer' Posters Out — Varun And Shraddha Show Some Dance Moves
- A Visit to Karni Mata Temple; Where Rats Are Worshipped!
- This Giant Dead Fish Raised Fears Of Earthquake And Tsunami In Japan
In the year 2018 buyers were awestruck with some high-end devices. The best part of these devices covers their camera department. As such buyers are still not done and yet they have been purchasing such premium phones ever since these were launched.
And the trend of buying has been increasing even in 2019. The desires for these devices can only get substituted with the perfect alternatives which users can get to know about in the coming days.
The details of these best-assembled handsets can be found in our list below. As far as camera features are concerned, there is a lot to discuss. The Samsung Galaxy Note9 comes with a dual 12MP rear setup that has a dual-aperture technology and can record Super Slow-Mo videos. The Google Pixel 3XL comes with Group Selfie feature that captures 184 percent more area of the scene than that of an iPhone XS.
There is a Night Sight feature for clicking images in low-lighting conditions and has a Photobooth feature which will also take shots of smiling subjects. The iPhones too look quite promising due to the improved camera software which incorporates a new Smart HDR mode with zero shutter lag, allowing the iPhones to capture multiple images.
The OPPO R17 Pro is really a pro when it comes to photography. It is the first commercial smartphone with TOF 3D camera which captures high-precision 3D depth information by emitting infrared light rays onto targeted objects. The camera can also be used for a variety of real-world applications in photography, automotive, 3D printing, gaming, etc.
In addition, there are few more handsets in the list which you can check for their features.
Samsung Galaxy Note9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note9
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
Oppo R17 pro
Best Price of Oppo R17 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
Honor View20
Best Price of Honor View20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera and 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Best Price of Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Key Specs
- Pixel 3 - 5.5-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18:9 display, 443 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Pixel 3 XL - 6.3-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 523 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12.2MP rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front camera and secondary 8MP fixed focus camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Pixel 3 - 2915 mAh (Pixel 3) / 3430mAh (Pixel 3 XL) battery
Apple iPhone XS Max
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS Max
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3174 mAh battery
Apple iPhone XS
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2658 mAh battery (10.13 Wh)
Apple iPhone SE
Best Price of iPhone SE
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
- Non-removable Li-Po 1624 mAh battery (6.21 Wh)
Google Pixel 2 XL
Best Price of Google Pixel 2 XL
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging