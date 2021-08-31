MediaTek Dimensity 810 Vs MediaTek Dimensity 800U: Which One To Choose? Features oi-Vivek

Realme India has officially confirmed the launch of the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC-powered smartphone. In fact, the company also launched one of the MediaTek Dimensity 800U-powered smartphones -- the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

So, if you were to choose a smartphone powered by the Dimensity 800U and the Dimensity 810 SoC, which one should you choose? Here is a comparison between the two mid-range 5G processors from MediaTek.

CPU Performance

The Dimensity 800U and the Dimensity 810 have an octa-core CPU design with four high-performance cores based on the ARM Cortex-A76 architecture and four efficient cores based on the ARM Cortex-A55 architecture. The Dimensity 810 takes a leak in terms of CPU performance, as all eight cores are clocked at 2.4GHz. The Dimensity 800U offers four 2.4GHz cores (A76) and four 2GHz CPU cores (A55).

Graphics Performance

The Dimensity 800U has Arm Mali-G57 MC3 GPU while the Dimensity 810 has the Arm Mali-G57 MC2. As one could expect, the Dimensity 800U has a slightly powerful GPU when compared to the Dimensity 810. Hence, a phone with the Dimensity 800U is likely to offer better graphics and gaming performance than a phone with the Dimensity 810 SoC.

Both chipsets do support an FHD+ resolution display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, they also offer connectivity features like Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. In terms of peak 5G download speed, the Dimensity 810 can offer up to 2.77Gbps while the peak 5G download speed on the Dimensity 800U is 2.3Gbps. Interestingly, the Dimensity 810 supports the NaVIC navigation system while the Dimensity 800U does not.

The MediaTek Dimensity 810 has a 1T1R WiFi antenna (one transmitter and one receiver) while the Dimensity 800U has 1T1R and 2T2R Wi-Fi antennas (one transmitter, one receiver, two transmitters, two receivers). Hence, a phone with the Dimensity 800U should offer better WiFi reception.

Imaging Capability

The Dimensity 800U and the Dimensity 810 SoC can support up to 64MP single camera or a 16MP dual camera setup. These processors are capable of supporting 4K videos with up to 30fps. Hence, a phone with either of these processors should have similar imaging capabilities.

Which One Is The Best?

It is almost impossible to pick a clear winner between the two. The Dimensity 800U, despite being the older processor and is based on 7nm fabrication has a better GPU and offers more powerful Wi-Fi antennas. Whereas the Dimensity 810 is based on 6nm fabrication, which makes it more power-efficient and also has a slightly more powerful CPU with better 5G radios.

If you want a phone with better gaming and Wi-Fi performance, then a phone with the Dimensity 800U is the device to choose. However, if you want a phone that has a newer 5G antenna that is also power-efficient, then choose a phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

