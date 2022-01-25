How Powerful Are MediaTek Helio G95, Helio G96? Is Qualcomm’s Reign Over? Features oi-Vivek

While I personally used to recommend smartphones with Qualcomm processors over devices with Mediatek processors a few years back, a lot has changed in recent times. MediaTek now makes capable and energy-efficient processors of a different class, which are used in entry-level, mid-tier, and high-end smartphones.

One such processor which is currently made into headlines is the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Micromax has confirmed that their upcoming Micromax In Note 2 will be powered by the Helio G95. Is the Helio G95 powerful enough to handle 2022-class workloads on a smartphone? Here are the details regarding the same.

Do note that, there is already a successor to the Helio G95 -- the Helio G96, which has a few improvements over its predecessor. Both processors have the same octa-core CPU design with two high-performance cores based on ARM Cortex-A76 with a clock speed of 2.05GHz. The remaining six cores are based on ARM Cortex-A55, which are efficient cores.

Coming to graphics, the Helio G95 has the ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 whole the Helio G96 uses a slightly less-powerful ARM Mali G57 MC2. When it comes to graphics performance, the Helio G95 will have a slight edge over the Helio G96.

On Geekbench 5, the MediaTek Helio G96 offers slightly better performance although they have a similar CPU architecture. When it comes to pure GPU/graphics performance, the Helio G95 outperforms the Helio G96 which is proven by benchmark numbers from platforms like 3D Mark and AnTuTu.

Although there is a difference in performance between the two processors, it is negligible, a phone with either of these processors should offer similar real-world performance. However, it also depends on how well the software is optimized, especially to extract all the performance from these CPUs.

Are MediaTek Helio G95 And Helio G96 Plenty Powerful For 2022?

Yes, especially if you are planning to get a 4G smartphone. This chipset will definitely be subsidized when compared to similarly powerful 5G chips. Hence upcoming phones like the Micromax In Note 2 or even the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G should do well on normal day-to-day usage.

