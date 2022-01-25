Micromax In Note 2 Officially Launched In India For Rs. 12,490 News oi-Vivek

Update: The company has officially confirmed that the base model of the Micromax In Note 2 will be priced at Rs. 12,490. The smartphone will go on sale from January 30th via Flipkart and Micromax India's official website from 12:00 PM. As of now, there is no information on the higher memory variants of the Micromax In Note 2.

Presenting #MicromaxINNote2, the best way to #LevelUp Your Style.

Buy yours at an offer price of ₹12,490, till stocks last. Sale starts at 12 PM, 30th January on @Flipkart - https://t.co/9yeq7VEvd1 & https://t.co/udXRDYbVlL pic.twitter.com/4WfBUfVp8t — IN by Micromax - IN Note 2 (@Micromax__India) January 25, 2022

Micromax will officially announce the price of their newest smartphone -- the Micromax In Note 2 in just a couple of hours. The company has again partnered with Flipkart as an official e-commerce partner, who might have leaked the price of the In Note 2 ahead of the launch.

This is not the first time that we are seeing this. In fact, some brands even stage this leak to increase the curiosity towards the product and then launch them at a slightly lower price than the listed price to get a positive press. Currently, we are not sure if this is an honest mistake by Flipkart or a planted price leak by the company.

Micromax In Note 2 Price In India

According to the Flipkart listing, the Micromax In Note 2 will come in two colors -- black and oak. The base model of the Micromax In Note 2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB is said to come with an MRP of Rs. 17,999. However, there seems to be a 30 percent discount, which brings down the price of the Micromax In Note 2 to just Rs. 12,490.

For a phone with an FHD+ AMOLED display, Mediatek Helio G95 SoC, 48MP quad-camera setup, and a 500 mAh battery, this is not bad pricing. However, do note that the phone will ship with Android 11 OS (according to Flipkart listing). As of now, there is no information on the pricing details of the high-end variants of the Micromax In Note 2.

Is It Worth The Leaked Price?

The Micromax In Note 2 is a 4G smartphone and is likely to be meant for normal day-to-day usage. Given the fact that the phone has features like an AMOLED display and a capable 4G chip, the device seems to deliver a higher value-for-money proposition.

Do note that, this is just a leaked price, and the company is expected to launch the phone at a slightly lower price. If not, it will surely cost Rs. 12,490 and not a rupee more, as it will attract negative press.

Best Mobiles in India