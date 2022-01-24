Just In
Micromax In Note 2 Key Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch
Recently, the homegrown manufacturer Micromax announced that it is gearing up to launch a new smartphone called the In Note 2 on January 25. Following the same, the e-commerce retailer Flipkart hosted a microsite shedding light on the possible specs of the upcoming smartphone. Now, a fresh leak by a tipster has revealed more details.
Micromax In Note 2 Key Specs Leak
A recent leak by Yogesh Brar via MySmartPrice throws light on the possible specs of the Micromax In Note 2. As per the same, the smartphone could bestow a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080p and house a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. It remains unclear if the smartphone might arrive with a 60Hz or higher refresh rate.
When it comes to the imaging department, the upcoming Micromax smartphone is tipped to feature a quad-camera setup at the rear. This camera arrangement could include a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP secondary camera sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. Also, the punch-hole cutout at the front could bestow a 16MP selfie camera sensor.
As per the report, the Micromax In Note 2 could get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor. This chipset is likely to be paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB of storage space. The other aspects of the smartphone that have been revealed by the report include Android 11 with near-stock experience as seen in the other In series smartphones.
A 5000mAh battery powers the Micromax In Note 2 alongside support for 30W fast charging. Going by the company, this smartphone's fast charging tech could charge the battery up to 50 percent in as quickly as 25 minutes. The other aspect that has been revealed includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.
For now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the Micromax In Note 2 though we know that it will be priced competitively. However, it is expected that the smartphone might be launched in two color options - black and brown. Given that the Micromax smartphone will be launched tomorrow, we can get to know further details regarding the same later today.
