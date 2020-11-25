Micromax In Note 1 Next Sale Date Announced; To Go On Sale On December 1 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax In Note 1 has just finished its first sale yesterday (November 24). If you have missed the chance to get the handset, can grab it again on December 1. The company has announced via Twitter handle that the phone will be restocked by December 1. The phone gone official earlier this month alongside the In 1b which will go for the first sale tomorrow (November 26).

Micromax In Note 1 Next Sale Date

The next sale of the Micromax In Note 1 will take place at 12 pm (noon) on December 1 and customers will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the official website. It will cost Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Micromax In Note 1 Features

The Micromax In Note 1 is launched with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC which is not a gaming-centric processor; however, it can handle daily tasks without any issue. At the front, the handset features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a punch-hole design.

For imaging, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. For an asking price of Rs. 10,999, the camera features are good and it also sports a 16MP front camera sensor.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device which comes with reverse charging and 18W fast charging technology. For connectivity, it gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the physical fingerprint is placed below the rear camera. All in all, the Micromax In Note 1 with impressive camera features, stock Android experience would not be a very bad choice under Rs. 11,000.

