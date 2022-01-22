Micromax In Note 2 Flipkart Listing Reveals Key Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Homegrown smartphone manufacturer Micromax once dominated the Indian mobile market but it was gone with the entry of the Chinese brands that took over the market by storm. However, the company made a comeback in 2020 with the launch of the IN series smartphones. After the launch of a few models in this series, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch the Micromax In Note 2, its first 5G smartphone.

Recently, Micromax teased the launch of the upcoming In Note 2 on its social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. The teasers show that they are gearing up for the next level by launching the first 5G smartphone from the brand. Also, it follows a set of multiple-choice questions hinting at the features of the upcoming smartphone such as its back panel and amazing display.

Micromax In Note 2 Flipkart Teaser

While it was confirmed that the company will take the wraps off the Micromax In Note 2 on January 25 in India, the online retailer Flipkart has teased the key specs and features of the smartphone. Flipkart has created a micro-site that reveals the key specs of this device.

Going by the same, the Micromax In Note 2 is confirmed to arrive with a 6.43-inch punch-hole display, which is said to be a flat-screen AMOLED panel. This is an upgrade as its predecessor, the Micromax In Note 1 comes with an LCD panel. However, the online retailer did not disclose the display resolution on its landing page.

For imaging, the Micromax In Note 2 is believed to arrive with a quad-camera setup, which looks similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S21. Going by the same, the camera island seems to arrive with three lenses that are positioned vertically with the fourth one placed towards the right of this arrangement and an LED flash unit as well. While the camera specs are not known for now, the In Note 1 came with a 48MP primary camera sensor and the upcoming model is believed to arrive with an improved sensor.

On the hardware front, the Micromax In Note 2 is listed to get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, which has powered several budget smartphones launched in 2021. Currently, the chipset is used by budget offerings such as Infinix Note 10 Pro priced in the affordable market segment.

The major highlight of the upcoming Micromax smartphone is the support for 30W fast charging technology. Though the battery capacity is unknown, this fast charging support is likely to power up the battery from 0% to 50% in just 25 minutes. The other aspects of the Micromax In Note 2 include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

What To Expect?

While Micromax is gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone in India in the coming days, it is the second domestic brand to bring a 5G device to the country. Back in November last year, Lava launched the Lava Agni 5G, the first 5G smartphone from an Indian brand. We can expect both these smartphones to face fierce competition.

