Micromax In Note 2 To Launch On January 25: Micromax's First 5G Smartphone?

Micromax made a comeback with the IN series of smartphones back in November 2020. During the launch event, the company confirmed that it is indeed working on 5G smartphones. Cut to, the company is now teasing a new smartphone launch -- the Micromax In Note 2 and we believe it will be the first 5G smartphone from the brand.

The company made a series of posts on various social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The very first teaser says "we're ready to take it to the next level, are you?" This clearly hints that the company might be gearing up for the launch of its first 5G smartphone.

The first post was followed by a few multiple-choice questions, which indicate that the upcoming Micromax phone will have features like a "glamorous" looking back panel, and the next post indicates that the phone will have an "amazing" display. Hence, we can expect to see an OLED display with a higher refresh rate on the upcoming Motorola smartphone.

With the latest post, the company has actually shared the side profile of the smartphone. According to this picture, the upcoming Micromax smartphone is confirmed to have a flat frame, similar to the iPhone 12/13 series of smartphones. However, the frame will be made using plastic instead of metal.

The same image also reveals that the Micromax 5G smartphone will have at least a triple camera setup at the back and we can expect to see a high-resolution primary sensor (48MP, 50MP, or 64MP) with a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens. Besides, the picture also reveals a power button on the right side, which is likely to feature a fingerprint sensor.

Micromax 5G Smartphone Expected Features

The upcoming Micromax 5G smartphone or the Micromax In Note 2 is expected to come with an FHD+ resolution screen with a higher refresh rate. The phone will either be powered by a Mediatek or Qualcomm processor with4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage. The device might also carry a big battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

If this is indeed a 5G smartphone, then Micromax will become the second Indian smartphone brand to launch a 5G smartphone in India. Lava is the first Indian smartphone brand that launched the Lava Agni 5G in November 2021.

