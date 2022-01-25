Micromax In Note 2 Roundup: Expected Specs, Price, Features And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Micromax, the homegrown smartphone maker is all set to take the market by storm with the launch of a new smartphone - the Micromax In Note 2 today. Notably, this new smartphone will be the sequel to the Micromax In Note 1 that went official in 2020. Already, we know many things about the Micromax In Note 2 including its possible design and specifications.

The device comes with a design, which mimics the Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones. It has a separate camera bump that begins from the top and ends at the edge comprising four sensors. Also, the upcoming Micromax smartphone seems to feature a glossy texture, which is highly reflective. While the launch is slated to happen later in the day, here is a roundup of what we can expect from the upcoming device.

Micromax In Note 2 Price In India

While the official pricing of the Micromax In Note 2 is yet to be revealed soon, there are speculations that the smartphone could be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000 in the country. Notably, the Micromax In Note 1 was launched starting from Rs. 10,999. As per speculations, the upcoming Micromax smartphone is believed to arrive in two color options - Black and Brown. However, further color options might arrive at the time of its launch.

Micromax In Note 2 Expected Specifications

Based on the Flipkart teaser and landing page, the Micromax In Note 2 will bestow a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The device will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 30W fast charging support. These teasers give us a fair idea of what we can expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Also, one of the recent leaks tipped that the Micromax In Note 2 could be launched with a similar-sized AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080p but it hinted at a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the smartphone has been hinted to make use of a MediaTek Helio G95 processor that is teamed up with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB of storage space with no word regarding the support for additional storage space.

Tipped to boot a near-stock version of Android 11 OS, the device from Micromax is believed to feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor, and a pair of 2MP auxiliary sensors. At the front, the In Note 2 is likely to flaunt a 16MP selfie camera sensor within a punch-hole cutout.

Other aspects of the Micromax In Note 2 include a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology and a supported charger. As per the company, this charging tech is likely to power up the smartphone's battery up to 50 percent in just 25 minutes.

Given that these details regarding the Micromax smartphone are known, we need to wait for further confirmation from the company. As the smartphone will be unveiled in a few more hours, will get to know further details regarding the device soon including its specifications, features and pricing.

