Microsoft Paint, Jio 4G, Galaxy Note 8, Redmi Note 4 Explode, iPhone 8 specs, Pixel 2: Round-Up

Microsoft Paint will be removed from Windows 10 Millions of Windows users are heartbroken with the announcement that Microsoft is going to kill the popular MS Paint software in the Windows 10 Creators Update to roll out this fall. Even we could not come to terms with the announcement of Microsoft that the 32-year old freeware is going to come to an end. However, the company has cleared the confusion by stating that the original art app will not go anywhere. The freeware will be moved to the Windows Store and interested users can install the same on their system after the update. Microsoft Paint Alternative tools: Adobe Photoshop

GIMP

Paint.NET.

Picasa

Photoscape

IrfanView

Krita

MyPaint

Pinta

Pixelmator

PaintTool SAI Reliance Jio 4G Average Speeds Worst in India Reliance Jio has been offering low-cost and even free data plans for almost a year. But the dirt cheap plans seem to have impacted the internet speed. As per a report by OpenSignal, Reliance Jio is claimed to provide the slowest average 4G LTE speed in India. On the other hand, it also provides the second best average peak speed, the report adds. As per the report, the 4G LTE speed is 3.9Mbps while the average peak speed is 50Mbps. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumors The Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled on August 23 in three color variants including a new Deep Blue option. Check out the Note 8 rumors from here. Key Rumored Specs flaunts 6.3 inches Super AMOLED 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels display

Android,7.1 Nougat

Octa Core 2.9 GHz Cortex-A53

Quad Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57

6/8 GB RAM Snapdragon Qualcomm processor paired

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

16MP main snapper at its rear

3x optical zoom

13MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Allegedly Explodes In an incident in Bengaluru, a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has caught fire in a local store while the owner took the device to insert a SIM card into it. The device gets engulfed in flames in just seconds, as seen by a video. Key Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

Octa Core 2.0 GHz

2/3/4 GB RAM

Snapdragon 625 processor paired

32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity

a 13MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Po 4100 mAh battery powering Android O Developer Preview 4 Google has announced the Android O Developer Preview 4 that will be the final version of the preview. The next step will be the roll out of the stable Android O 8.0 update to the users. For now, the Pixel and select Nexus devices can be updated to this version. Yu Yunique 2 launched at Rs 5999 Yu Televentures has announced the launch of the Yu Yunique 2 smartphone at Rs. 5,999. This smartphone has been launched with the Truecaller integration to prevent spam calls and messages. The handset is exclusive to Flipkart and will go on sale from July 27. Key Specs of Yu Yunique 2

5.0 inches IPS LCD (Corning Gorilla Glass 3) 720 x 1280 pixels display

Android,7.0 Nougat and features a

Quad Core 1.3 GHz

2GB RAM

MediaTek MT6737 SoC processor

16GB native storage capacity

13MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery powering Finalised Apple iPhone 8 specs While we have almost two more months for the launch of the iPhone 8, the specifications of the tenth anniversary edition of iPhone have been leaked online. Rumored Key Specs of iPhone 8

a 5.0 inches OLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display

iOS 10

4GB RAM

Apple A10 processor paired

32 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB native storage capacity

a 12MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Po 2390 mAh battery Google Pixel 2 Tipped to Be First Smartphone With Snapdragon 836 SoC We have been coming across reports that the Snapdragon 836 SoC will be launched sometime in July and that the Galaxy Note 8 will use this Qualcomm's mobile platform. The recent reports point out that the Google Pixel 2 slated to be launched in the fourth quarter of this year will be the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 836 SoC.

Rumored Key Specs of Google Pixel 2

5.0 inches AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display

Android,7.1 Nougat

6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 SoC

64GB native storage capacity

13MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery