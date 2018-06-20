MIUI 10 China Developer ROM available for these 10 Xiaomi smartphones

Related Articles
MIUI, which is a stock and aftermarket firmware for smartphones and tablet computers is developed by Chinese tech Xiaomi. The UI is based on the Google's Android operating system.
We all would agree that the Xiaomi smartphones can definitely give a strong competition to the other devices that are available in the market. There are number of factors which decide the success of a smartphone which includes the features and specs of a device and the UI of the device.
The MIUI is one of the popular skin which is rolled by Xiaomi. This article is all about MIUI 10 and we have compiled a list of Xiaomi smartphones which features the MIUI, so let's get to the list and see what all options does a user have.
Xiaomi Mi 8 / Mi 8 Explorer Edition
- 6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage in Mi 8 Explorer Edition
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with real-time AI portraits
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typ) / 3300mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging (Mi 8) / 3000mAh (typ) / 2900mAh (min) Battery
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Key Specs
- 5.88-inch (2244×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash and5MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3120mAh(typ)/3020mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Mi 6
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness, 94.4% NTSC color gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Splash resistant
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi 5
- 5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display
- 1.8 GHz Quad Core Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Sim
- 16 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF
- 4 MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth
- Infrared Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with QC 3.0 fast charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Xiaomi Mi MIX
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad Core Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- 16 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- NFC
- 4400 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi Note 2
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) OLED 3D dual curved glass display, 110% NTSC color gamut
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB internal (UFS 2.0) memory / 6GB DDR4 RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 22.56MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4070mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi S2
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery