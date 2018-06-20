MIUI 10 China Developer ROM available for these 10 Xiaomi smartphones

MIUI, which is a stock and aftermarket firmware for smartphones and tablet computers is developed by Chinese tech Xiaomi. The UI is based on the Google's Android operating system.

We all would agree that the Xiaomi smartphones can definitely give a strong competition to the other devices that are available in the market. There are number of factors which decide the success of a smartphone which includes the features and specs of a device and the UI of the device.

The MIUI is one of the popular skin which is rolled by Xiaomi. This article is all about MIUI 10 and we have compiled a list of Xiaomi smartphones which features the MIUI, so let's get to the list and see what all options does a user have.

Xiaomi Mi 8 / Mi 8 Explorer Edition Key Specs

6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage in Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera with real-time AI portraits

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typ) / 3300mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging (Mi 8) / 3000mAh (typ) / 2900mAh (min) Battery Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Key Specs

5.88-inch (2244×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED flash and5MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3120mAh(typ)/3020mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Mi 6 Key Specs

5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness, 94.4% NTSC color gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Splash resistant

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi 5 Key Specs

5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display

1.8 GHz Quad Core Snapdragon 820 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Sim

16 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF

4 MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth

Infrared Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with QC 3.0 fast charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Xiaomi Mi MIX Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

16 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE

WiFi

Bluetooth

NFC

4400 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) OLED 3D dual curved glass display, 110% NTSC color gamut

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB internal (UFS 2.0) memory / 6GB DDR4 RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

22.56MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4070mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Redmi S2 Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery