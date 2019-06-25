Most Trending Smartphones of Last Week – Galaxy A50, A70, Xiaomi Mi 9T, Motorola One Pro And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week's most trending smartphones are the ones which are trending even in this running week. The users had seen the launching events of some new devices which are nothing other than surprise packages. And with them, you tend to get the best of best user-experience. Below, there is a list of all of them.

These popular handsets come with large and vibrant displays which also have a best-featured aspect ratio, making these devices better wares to consume content on. A couple of them considerably feature a better backup, while some have a massive backup. And to get replenished in quicker time, these handsets support fast charging technology.

The striking part of some of these smartphones is the onboard availability of a 48MP primary sensor at the rear part which along with available other two secondary sensors give authentic photography experience. Another excelling part of these trending phones of the last week is- despite available at an affordable price option, they make use of the powerful chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs 6.7 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

32MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 9T Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy M40 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

4000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A20 Key Specs 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging Motorola One Pro Key Specs

6.2 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

128 GB Internal Memory

8 GB RAM

48 MP +3 Unknown rear cameras

25MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Samsung Galaxy A10 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery

