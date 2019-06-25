ENGLISH

    Most Trending Smartphones of Last Week – Galaxy A50, A70, Xiaomi Mi 9T, Motorola One Pro And More

    By
    |

    Last week's most trending smartphones are the ones which are trending even in this running week. The users had seen the launching events of some new devices which are nothing other than surprise packages. And with them, you tend to get the best of best user-experience. Below, there is a list of all of them.

    Most Trending Smartphones of Last Week

     

    These popular handsets come with large and vibrant displays which also have a best-featured aspect ratio, making these devices better wares to consume content on. A couple of them considerably feature a better backup, while some have a massive backup. And to get replenished in quicker time, these handsets support fast charging technology.

    The striking part of some of these smartphones is the onboard availability of a 48MP primary sensor at the rear part which along with available other two secondary sensors give authentic photography experience. Another excelling part of these trending phones of the last week is- despite available at an affordable price option, they make use of the powerful chipset.

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Mi 9T
     

    Xiaomi Mi 9T

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy M40

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy A30

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A20

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP rear camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

    Motorola One Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
    • 128 GB Internal Memory
    • 8 GB RAM
    • 48 MP +3 Unknown rear cameras
    • 25MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Ion battery

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery

