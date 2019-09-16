Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week: iPhone 11 Pro Max, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Galaxy A50, Nokia 7.2 A

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 11

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera

12MP front camera

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Nokia 7.2

Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 500nit brightness, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable memory with microSD (Up to 512GB / 6GB RAM version only)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Single / Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP rear camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Sony Xperia 5

Key Specs

6.1 Inch FHD+ HDR OLED Display

Snapdragon 855 64-Bit Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

12MP Triple Rear Camera With Auto Focus

8MP Exmor RS Front Camera

Dual SIM

Bluetooth

Fingerprint Sensor

IP65/68

3140mAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi A3

Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery

Apart from these, the camera of the phone has several other features like enhanced Night mode, updated Portrait mode, Smart HDR, and redesigned camera app.

The Nokia 7.2 can be seen with fullHD+ display, the triple camera powered by ZEISS optics, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, fingerprint sensor, and 3,500 mAh battery.

The list also has the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ smartphone that comes with AMOLED Dynamic display. Its processor is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB default storage. Besides, the Galaxy A90 5G is the first smartphone from Samsung to get certified by Wi-Fi Alliance.