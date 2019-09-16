ENGLISH

    Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week: iPhone 11 Pro Max, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Galaxy A50, Nokia 7.2 A

    By
    |

    We have enlisted the most trending phones that saw the light of day recently. The list includes phones such as the latest iPhone 11 series phones. While the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with three 12MP sensors at the rear part. Its wide-angle and telephoto lens comes with optical image stabilization. The camera can efficiently capture 4K videos.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
     

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 13
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera
    • 12MP front camera
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging
    Nokia 7.2

    Nokia 7.2

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 500nit brightness, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
    • 48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
    • 20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable memory with microSD (Up to 512GB / 6GB RAM version only)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP rear camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy Note10+

    Samsung Galaxy Note10+

    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    Sony Xperia 5

    Sony Xperia 5

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch FHD+ HDR OLED Display
    • Snapdragon 855 64-Bit Octa-Core Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • 12MP Triple Rear Camera With Auto Focus
    • 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • Bluetooth
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IP65/68
    • 3140mAh Battery
    Xiaomi Mi A3

    Xiaomi Mi A3

    Key Specs

    • 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
    Most Trending Smartphones

    Apart from these, the camera of the phone has several other features like enhanced Night mode, updated Portrait mode, Smart HDR, and redesigned camera app.

    The Nokia 7.2 can be seen with fullHD+ display, the triple camera powered by ZEISS optics, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, fingerprint sensor, and 3,500 mAh battery.

    The list also has the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ smartphone that comes with AMOLED Dynamic display. Its processor is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB default storage. Besides, the Galaxy A90 5G is the first smartphone from Samsung to get certified by Wi-Fi Alliance.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
