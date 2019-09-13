Best Samsung Smartphones To Buy This Season With Easy EMI Offers

Apart from lucrative EMIs, other offers by Amazon include 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000 on using HDFC debit cards, get EMI on debit cards and get credit up to Rs. 1,00,000, and bigger cashback & exchange offers. Consumers will get GST invoice on buying Vivo smartphones and eventually can save up to 28% on further business purchases.

You will also get 100% purchase protection plan on these phones, along with a 1-year warranty period.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 3,766. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Samsung Galaxy A50 (EMI starts at Rs 870. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M30 (EMI starts at Rs 800. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M40 (EMI starts at Rs 941. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A70 (EMI starts at Rs 1,365. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A30 (EMI starts at Rs 729. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camer

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S10e (EMI starts at Rs 2,429. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP + 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,100mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (EMI starts at Rs 3,295. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 3,479. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A80 (EMI starts at Rs 2,259. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 (EMI starts at Rs 2,914. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M10 (EMI starts at Rs 376. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

3430 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S9 (EMI starts at Rs 2,298 per month)

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 2,354. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs