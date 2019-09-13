ENGLISH

    Best Samsung Smartphones To Buy This Season With Easy EMI Offers

    By
    |

    Samsung smartphones have been spreading out like a never-ending chain across a few online retailers and several brick and mortar stores. And, with the inclusions of newly launched Galaxy Note 10 series smartphones, the brand's value has achieved heightened potential. In case, you are planning on having a couple of them, you can have them via Amazon with plenty of EMI offers.

    Apart from lucrative EMIs, other offers by Amazon include 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000 on using HDFC debit cards, get EMI on debit cards and get credit up to Rs. 1,00,000, and bigger cashback & exchange offers. Consumers will get GST invoice on buying Vivo smartphones and eventually can save up to 28% on further business purchases.

    You will also get 100% purchase protection plan on these phones, along with a 1-year warranty period.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 3,766. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    Samsung Galaxy A50 (EMI starts at Rs 870. No Cost EMI available)
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M30 (EMI starts at Rs 800. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M40 (EMI starts at Rs 941. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 32MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy A70 (EMI starts at Rs 1,365. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy A30 (EMI starts at Rs 729. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camer
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy S10e (EMI starts at Rs 2,429. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP + 16MP rear camera
    • 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,100mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (EMI starts at Rs 3,295. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 3,479. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4100 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A80 (EMI starts at Rs 2,259. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 (EMI starts at Rs 2,914. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3400 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy M10 (EMI starts at Rs 376. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
    • 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 3430 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S9 (EMI starts at Rs 2,298 per month)

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3000 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 2,354. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery

