Just In
- 3 hrs ago Realme XT Launch Today: Other Quad-Camera Smartphones Available Right Now
-
- 9 hrs ago TRAI Reduces Mobile Number Portability Fees: Report
- 10 hrs ago iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Battery Capacity Revealed
- 13 hrs ago PUBG Mobile Releases New Firmware Update With Royale Pass Season 9
Don't Miss
- News Nagas won’t merge with India, but will co-exist says NSCN-IM
- Movies Dream Girl Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Funny Act Makes Your 'Dil Ka Telephone' Go Ring-ring!
- Sports MotoGP Raceweek: Rossi hopes for happy homecoming after strong Yamaha tests
- Lifestyle 10 Best Exercises For Tired Eyes
- Automobiles State Governments Reducing New Traffic Fines: Details And Expected Charges
- Finance SBI Will Revise Service Charges From 1 October
- Education Times Higher Education THE Rankings 2020: IISc Retains Top Position From India
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Top 10 Smartphones Shipped Globally In First Half of 2019
We have seen several smartphone launches from Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, among others. And, now the list is joined by the Apple, which launched its iPhone 11 smartphones line-up. All these launches will add to the value for the second half of 2019 once their sales numbers match with their shipments tally. As far as the first half is considered, there are top ten smartphone models whose sale is surging. These bestselling devices of the first half have been listed out.
The list is topped by the iPhone XR which shipped nearly 30 million units so far. Since its launch as the least expensive device from Apple phones lineup in 2018, it has been getting the highest number of buyers.
The list includes Samsung's four smartphones namely Galaxy A10, Galaxy A50, Galaxy J2 Core, and Galaxy A30. Their units represent 13.4 million, 12 million, 9.9 million, and 9.2 million, respectively. There are some more smartphones whose sale figures look satisfying.
Apple iPhone XR
MRP: Rs. 51,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
MRP: Rs. 7,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
MRP: Rs. 18,490
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core with Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone 8
MRP: Rs. 52.989
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery
Redmi 6A
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 7
MRP: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
MRP: Rs. 6,190
Key Specs
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB Internal storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Oppo A5
MRP: Rs. 11,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Apple iPhone XS MAX
MRP: Rs. 82,000
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3174 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A30
MRP: Rs. 15,490
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Source: cnet.com, Informa Tech
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
82,000
-
17,990
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,175
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790