Mothers Day Gift Ideas: Top Mid-Range Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

    |

    Mother's Day is approaching soon and it is raining discounts and offers everywhere. If your mom is tech savvy and uses smartphones that are feature-packed, then you can opt for the mid-range options out there. If you are interested in buying a new smartphone for your mother, then you can opt for any of these mid-range smartphones out there in the market.

     
    Take a look at the mid-range smartphones under Rs. 15,000 that can make up for a great Mother's Day gift.

    Realme Narzo 50A

    Realme Narzo 50A

    Price: Rs. 11,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • Expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Realme C35

    Realme C35

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
    • 2GHz UNISOC T616 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI R Edition
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    OPPO K10
     

    OPPO K10

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • Expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storag
    • Eexpandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Samsung Pay
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    iQOO Z6 5G

    iQOO Z6 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme 9i

    Realme 9i

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage,
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Moto G52

    Moto G52

    Price: Rs. 14,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio pOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 12 with My UX
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme 8

    Realme 8

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camer
    • Dual 4G VoLTE,
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Price: Rs. 20,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    POCO M4 Pro 5G

    POCO M4 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP Rer Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G

    Price: Rs. 13,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 9 5G

    Realme 9 5G

    Price: Rs. 13,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    POCO M3 Pro 5G

    POCO M3 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP macro camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery

