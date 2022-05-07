Just In
Mothers Day Gift Ideas: Top Mid-Range Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
Mother's Day is approaching soon and it is raining discounts and offers everywhere. If your mom is tech savvy and uses smartphones that are feature-packed, then you can opt for the mid-range options out there. If you are interested in buying a new smartphone for your mother, then you can opt for any of these mid-range smartphones out there in the market.
Take a look at the mid-range smartphones under Rs. 15,000 that can make up for a great Mother's Day gift.
Realme Narzo 50A
Price: Rs. 11,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Realme C35
Price: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- 2GHz UNISOC T616 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI R Edition
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
OPPO K10
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
Price: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storag
- Eexpandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Samsung Pay
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
iQOO Z6 5G
Price: Rs. 14,499
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme 9i
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage,
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Moto G52
Price: Rs. 14,499
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio pOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with My UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme 8
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M32
Price: Rs. 20,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
POCO M4 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP Rer Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G
Price: Rs. 13,499
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme 9 5G
Price: Rs. 13,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
POCO M3 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Price: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP macro camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
