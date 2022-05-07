Mothers Day Gift Ideas: Top Mid-Range Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Mother's Day is approaching soon and it is raining discounts and offers everywhere. If your mom is tech savvy and uses smartphones that are feature-packed, then you can opt for the mid-range options out there. If you are interested in buying a new smartphone for your mother, then you can opt for any of these mid-range smartphones out there in the market.

Take a look at the mid-range smartphones under Rs. 15,000 that can make up for a great Mother's Day gift.

Realme Narzo 50A Price: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Realme C35 Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

2GHz UNISOC T616 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI R Edition

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO K10 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storag

Eexpandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Samsung Pay

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 14,499

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme 9i Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage,

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Moto G52 Price: Rs. 14,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio pOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with My UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme 8 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camer

Dual 4G VoLTE,

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery POCO M4 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP Rer Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Price: Rs. 13,499

Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme 9 5G Price: Rs. 13,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery POCO M3 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP macro camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

