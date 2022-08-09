Moto G32 Vs Competition In India: Which Is The Best Phone In Rs. 12,999 Segment? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola has just launched the new Moto G32 in India. The new Moto G32 is a 4G smartphone priced at Rs. 12,999. This brings the new Motorola in direct competition with other phones in the same price segment like Redmi Note 11, Poco M4 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M32, and more.

Moto G32 Launched In India

The new Moto G32 features the Snapdragon 680 chipset, 30W fast charging support, and more. Motorola has also included a 90Hz display and 50MP triple cameras for the new Moto G32. The phone costs Rs. 12,999 and HDFC Bank card transactions on the Moto G32 offer a discount of Rs. 1,250 - bringing down the price to just Rs. 11,749.

Moto G32 Vs Competition In India

The sub-Rs. 12,000 segment in India is highly competitive, but the Indian government might soon ban phones in this segment. Many Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Infinix, and others have feature-rich phones in this price range. Let's take a look at the Moto G32 Vs competition in India.

Moto G32 Vs Poco M4 Pro 5G

The Moto G32 is up against devices like the Poco M4 Pro. Firstly, the Poco M4 Pro is a 5G smartphone available for a discounted price of just Rs. 12,499. It includes upgraded features like 33W fast charging support, ergonomic design, and the superior Dimensity 810 processor. This gives the Poco M4 Pro 5G an edge over the newly launched Moto G32.

Moto G32 Vs Samsung Galaxy M32

The Moto G32 is also up against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is now available at a starting price of Rs. 12,999. The Samsung Galaxy M32 offers an AMOLED Infinity V display and packs the Helio G80 processor. More importantly, the Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery that can last longer.

Moto G32 Vs Redmi Note 11

Another competitor to the Moto G32 is the Redmi Note 11, which also includes the same Snapdragon 680 processor and is available for Rs. 12,999. In comparison, the Redmi Note 11 includes quad cameras, built-in Alexa support, and free two months of YouTube premium subscription - giving it an edge over Moto G32.

