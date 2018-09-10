Moto G6 Plus top features to know: Smart dual camera, Splash resistance and more

Motorola's Moto G6 Plus has been launched today in India for Rs. 22,499. The smartphone was unveiled back in April along with the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play. Though the other two smartphones were launched in India recently, this one did not arrive due to some delay. Today, the device has been launched with several interesting launch offers.

If you are interested in buying the Moto G6 Plus, then you might be hunting to know the highlights of this smartphone. In that case, here we have listed the best features of the Moto G6 Plus for you. Take a look at the same from below.

Splash resistance

Motorola smartphones are known for the presence of the p2i water repellent coating. The G6 Plus also comes with such a feature that protects it against accidental water splashes. Given that it is not a high-end or premium smartphone, it is interesting to see the water repellent coating in this one. Notably, this feature can set the Motorola smartphone apart from its competitors in the segment.

TurboPower charging

The device gets the power from a 3200mAh battery that is touted to render up to one day of battery life without any issues. What's interesting is that this battery can be charged in just minutes with the TurboPower charger that is bundled along with the packaging of the device.

Max Vision display

Embracing the full-screen design trend, the Moto G6 Plus bestows a 5.9-inch Max Vision IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. This screen is topped with a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The Max Vision display come with interesting aspects such as Night Mode and Moto Display.

Smart dual camera

The smartphone has a dual camera module at its rear with 12MP and 5MP sensors. The camera comes with creative modes such as portrait mode, spot color, selective black and white and more. There is Google Lens integration to identify objects and landmarks, read QR codes and more. In addition to these, the camera supports 4K UHD video recording as well.

Interesting selfie features

The 16MP selfie camera on the smartphone makes it a selfie-centric device. Notably, the G6 Plus features a 16MP selfie camera in India while the global variant has an 8MP sensor. This camera is touted to let in 300% more light for impressive low light selfie shots. Also, there is a group selfie mode to click wide selfie shots with many people.