Moto G6 Plus officially launched in India for Rs 22,499: The most expensive Moto G series device

Price and availability

The Moto G6 Plus will be available in India on Amazon and Moto stores for a price of Rs 22,499 for the 6 GB RAM variant. As of now, there is no information on the price or availability of the Moto G6 Plus with 4 GB RAM.

Design of the Moto G6 Plus

The Moto G6 Plus does look similar to the Moto G6 for the most part. The device has a premium all-glass design, and the glass back looks premium, compared to the other smartphones in the market around the Rs 20,000 price mark. Regarding looks and aesthetics, the Moto G6 Plus steals the show, and, is hands down the best-looking smartphone at the given price tag.

Specifications of the Moto G6 Plus

The Moto G6 Plus has a 5.9-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080px resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass offering a modern 18:9 aspect ratio. Do note that the G6 Plus does not have a notch design.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 is the chipset that powers the smartphone, coupled with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD slot for storage expansion with dual SIM card slot. Both SIM slots do support LTE and VoLTE.

The phone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor and an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera. The main camera can record native 4K @30fps videos, whereas the selfie camera can record 1080p @ 30fps.

The Moto G6 has a stock Android 8.1 Oreo OS with features like gestures, one button navigation and others. Lastly, the smartphone has a 3200 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Turbo Charging via USB type C port.

Conclusion

The highlight of the Moto G6 Plus is the design. However, concerning price to performance ratio, the smartphone has to compete against the devices like the Honor Play, and, the Poco F1, which comes with top of the line silicons from Qualcomm, and, HiSilicon Kirin, respectively. If you are looking for a premium looking smartphone, then the Moto G6 Plus is a great option. However, we will reserve our comments on the performance and the camera capability of the smartphone to the full review of the Moto G6 Plus.