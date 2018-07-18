Motorola Moto E5 Play Go vs other budget smartphones

Related Articles
Smartphones, the pocket-sized devices have eventually become a basic necessity nowadays. We all rely on these small feature-rich devices to carry on with some of the basic yet important tasks in our day-to-day life.
The market today is flooded with a wide range of options available for users to choose from. From low-end and budget-friendly devices to high-end feature-rich smartphones we could select the best-suited device for us. Every week we compile a list of devices based on their features, specs, and prices.
Today we have compiled a list of budget category smartphones which you can get from the market. However, the highlight of the list is the Moto E5 play Go. Motorola has recently announced the Moto E5 Play Go edition which features a 5.34-inch FWVGA+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and more.
So, without any further delay lets get on the list and see what all new options do we have available in the budget category of smartphones.
Coolpad A1
Best Price of Coolpad A1
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Nokia 1
Best Price of Nokia 1
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash
- 2 MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2150mAh battery
Micromax Bharat Go
Best Price of Micromax Bharat Go
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Intex Aqua Lions T1 Plus
Best Price of Intex Aqua Lions T1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2200mAh battery
Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus
Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus available for Rs 4,899 on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5-inch HD IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 8MP primary camera
- 5MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system
- 1.3GHz SC9832 quad core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2000mAH lithium-polymer battery
Intex Staari 10
Best Price of Intex Staari 10
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Shatterproof glass for protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 650MHz Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Karbonn Frames S9
Best Price of Karbonn Frames S9
Key Specs
- 5.5-Inch Full HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.25 GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera With Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- OTG Support
- 2900 MAh Battery
Lava Z50
Best Price of Lava Z50
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Itel A44
Best Price of Itel A44
Key Specs
- 5.45 Inch FWVGA+ Touchscreen Display
- MT6737M Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Primary Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Bike Mode
- 2400 MAh Battery
InFocus A2
Best Price of InFocus A2
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh battery