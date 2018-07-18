Motorola Moto E5 Play Go vs other budget smartphones

Smartphones, the pocket-sized devices have eventually become a basic necessity nowadays. We all rely on these small feature-rich devices to carry on with some of the basic yet important tasks in our day-to-day life.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale July 2018: Get heavy discounts on premium smartphones

The market today is flooded with a wide range of options available for users to choose from. From low-end and budget-friendly devices to high-end feature-rich smartphones we could select the best-suited device for us. Every week we compile a list of devices based on their features, specs, and prices.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Big Shopping Day: Honor 7A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Pixel 2, Mi MIX 2, Moto Z2 Force and more

Today we have compiled a list of budget category smartphones which you can get from the market. However, the highlight of the list is the Moto E5 play Go. Motorola has recently announced the Moto E5 Play Go edition which features a 5.34-inch FWVGA+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and more.

So, without any further delay lets get on the list and see what all new options do we have available in the budget category of smartphones.

Coolpad A1 Best Price of Coolpad A1

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display

1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

Dual SIM

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Nokia 1 Best Price of Nokia 1

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash

2 MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2150mAh battery Micromax Bharat Go Best Price of Micromax Bharat Go

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Intex Aqua Lions T1 Plus Best Price of Intex Aqua Lions T1 Plus

Key Specs

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory with up to 64GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2200mAh battery Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus available for Rs 4,899 on Flipkart

Key Specs 5-inch HD IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution

8MP primary camera

5MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat operating system

1.3GHz SC9832 quad core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

2000mAH lithium-polymer battery Intex Staari 10 Best Price of Intex Staari 10

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Shatterproof glass for protection

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 650MHz Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery Karbonn Frames S9 Best Price of Karbonn Frames S9

Key Specs

5.5-Inch Full HD Touchscreen Display

1.25 GHz Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera With Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi

OTG Support

2900 MAh Battery Lava Z50 Best Price of Lava Z50

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Itel A44 Best Price of Itel A44

Key Specs

5.45 Inch FWVGA+ Touchscreen Display

MT6737M Quad Core Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

5MP Primary Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Bike Mode

2400 MAh Battery InFocus A2 Best Price of InFocus A2

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2400mAh battery