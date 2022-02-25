Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro Makes iQOO 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Look Expensive Features oi-Vivek

Motorola has officially launched the Moto Edge 30 Pro in India. The device retails for Rs. 49,999, making it the most affordable smartphone in the country with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Brands like iQOO and Samsung have also launched phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. However, they cost a lot more than the Moto Edge 30 Pro.

While the Moto Edge 30 Pro is currently the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-based phone, the iQOO 9 Pro is in second place and comes with a retail price of Rs. 64,990. Then comes the Samsung Galaxy S22, which costs Rs. 73,999 in India. Do note that, all three variants offer the same amount of RAM (8GB) and storage (128GB).

There Are A Few Advantages

Although the Moto Edge 30 Pro clearly offers better value-for-money, especially when the processor is concerned, other devices like the Galaxy S22 and the iQOO 9 Pro does have their own advantages. For one, the cameras on the Galaxy S22 and the iQOO 9 Pro are more feature-rich and offer a telephoto camera, which is missing on the Moto Edge 30 Pro.

Advantages Of Moto Edge 30 Pro

Currently, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone. And on top of that, the device also has a 144Hz AMOLED display and also comes with a stylus. The phone also has a large 4800 mAh battery with support for fast 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Advantages Of iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro offers features like a 2K curved AMOLED display and it also has a solid triple camera setup with gimbal technology for stable photo and video capture. The phone has a premium finish, and you also get that BMW M series-inspired design, which makes it look unique and premium.

Advantages Of Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the most expensive Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered phone on this list. However, devices like the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra costs a lot more than the regular Galaxy S22. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a compact flagship with a premium design and build quality with an extended software support guarantee.

Which One Should You Get?

This will be a tough choice to make. If you have a budget of around Rs. 50,000, then go with the Moto Edge 30 Pro. If you want a big phone with a 2K display and a good camera setup, go with the iQOO 9 Pro. Lastly, if you want a compact flagship device from a well-established brand in the premium smartphone market, go with the Samsung Galaxy S22.

