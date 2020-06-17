Motorola One Fusion+ Vs Poco X2 Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Comparing Designs

Let's start with the design of the three smartphones. The Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with FHD+ resolution with HDR 10 certification support. The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch screen, also with FHD+ display and HDR10 certification.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS display which offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. Although it lacks the HDR 10 certification, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max makes it up with a 2.5D curved finish.

Performance: Which Is Better

Next, we compare the performance parameter among the three smartphones. The Motorola One Fusion+ packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, same as the Poco X2 and the Redmi Note 0 Pro Max. Plus, all the three smartphones are available in the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

However, there are a couple of differences in their battery performance. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs the biggest battery with 5,020 mAh capacity, followed by the Motorola One Fusion+, which features a 5,000 mAh battery. Lastly, the Poco X2 packs a 4,500 mAh battery.

Camera Comparisons

The Motorola One Fusion+, Poco X2, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max feature a quad-camera module at the rear, with a 64MP primary shooter. However, their optics are quite different. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max can take some really good photos in daylight and well-lit conditions, as noted in our review.

However, with the Poco X2, there's a slight disappointment when compared with its predecessor the Poco X1. Nevertheless, there are dedicated modes like the Night Mode, Movie Mode, and so on that still offers some good shots. The Motorola One Fusion+ is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at either 60/30fps, which is a plus point.

Price Factor

The three smartphones have received positive reviews for their performance in the mid-range under Rs. 20,000 price tag segment. It should be noted that the Poco X2 recently received a price hike in India and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 18,499.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max costs Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Lastly, the newly launched Motorola One Fusion+ costs Rs. 16,999 for the same variant. As noted, the three smartphones have strong strife with their specifications and performance. However, with the price factor, the Motorola One Fusion+ seems to be the cheapest, offering nearly the same specs as the other two.

Which One Should You Buy

Despite being similarly loaded, the Motorola One Fusion+ is available for a cheaper price tag. No doubt, Motorola is making a comeback with these mid-range phones, but Redmi and Poco are certainly popular brands in India. However, the Motorola One Fusion+ offers a better display with HRD 10 certification, good cameras, smoother performance with stock Android 10 OS, making it a favorable choice for buyers.