Motorola Smartphones Available On Upto 15,000 Exchange Offers In Flipkart

If you are planning to exchange your old phone this might be the perfect time. Flipkart is now offering up to Rs. 15,000 exchange offer on Motorola smartphones. The Moto G10 Power can be purchased up to Rs.9,900 exchange off, while the Moto G40 Fusion is available with up to Rs.13,950 off. Below here check all Motorola smartphones that can be purchased with the exchange offer.

Motorola G10 Power (Aurora Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer: MRP: Rs.10,499

Buy with Exchange up to Rs.11,450 off Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm with Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Motorola G9 Power (Electric Violet, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer: MRP: Rs.11,999

Buy with Exchange up to Rs.9,900 off Key Specs

6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 264

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 10

64MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Motorola G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer: MRP: Rs.14,499

Buy with Exchange up to Rs.13,950 off Key Specs 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

20W Turbo Charging

6000 MAh Battery Motorola G60 (Frosted Champagne, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer: MRP: Rs.17,999

Buy with Exchange up to Rs.15,000 off Key Specs

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

15W Turbo Charging

6000mAh battery Motorola Moto E6s (Polished Graphite, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer: MRP: Rs.7,999

Buy with Exchange up to Rs. 7,450 off Key Specs 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery

