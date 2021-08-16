ENGLISH

    Motorola Smartphones Available On Upto 15,000 Exchange Offers In Flipkart

    By
    |

    If you are planning to exchange your old phone this might be the perfect time. Flipkart is now offering up to Rs. 15,000 exchange offer on Motorola smartphones. The Moto G10 Power can be purchased up to Rs.9,900 exchange off, while the Moto G40 Fusion is available with up to Rs.13,950 off. Below here check all Motorola smartphones that can be purchased with the exchange offer.

     

    Motorola G10 Power (Aurora Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola G10 Power (Aurora Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:

    • MRP: Rs.10,499
    • Buy with Exchange up to Rs.11,450 off

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm with Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Motorola G9 Power (Electric Violet, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
     

    Motorola G9 Power (Electric Violet, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:

    • MRP: Rs.11,999
    • Buy with Exchange up to Rs.9,900 off

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 264
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 10
    • 64MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Motorola G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:

    • MRP: Rs.14,499
    • Buy with Exchange up to Rs.13,950 off

    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 20W Turbo Charging
    • 6000 MAh Battery
    Motorola G60 (Frosted Champagne, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Motorola G60 (Frosted Champagne, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:

    • MRP: Rs.17,999
    • Buy with Exchange up to Rs.15,000 off

    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 15W Turbo Charging
    • 6000 MAh Battery
    Motorola Moto E6s (Polished Graphite, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola Moto E6s (Polished Graphite, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:

    • MRP: Rs.7,999
    • Buy with Exchange up to Rs. 7,450 off

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh removable battery

    Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 18:40 [IST]
