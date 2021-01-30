For Quick Alerts
New Smartphones Added To The List Of Devices Certified To Stream Netflix In HD & HDR
Features
Harish Kumar
Harish Kumar
|
Netflix has become the hot destination to watch the latest movies and web shows. However, the overall Netflix watching experience entirely depends on the smartphone that you use. Most budget smartphones can only play movies and tv-shows at 480p resolution, whereas some smartphones can play at HD resolution.
Then comes the smartphones which support HDR playback. These devices can offer a premium multimedia consumption experience, offering vibrant picture quality and HD audio quality.
Here are some of the smartphones that recently got Netflix HD certification, which can easily playback Netflix content at HD resolution. Then, here are some of the premium smartphones that can play the HDR content on Netflix.
OPPO A73 (Netflix HD)
- 6.44 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10 + ColorOS 7.2 operating system
- 16 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP (depth) Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4015 mAh Battery
OPPO A93(Netflix HD)
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD screen, 480 nits brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP depth + 2MP macro cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO F17(Netflix HD)
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4015mAh (typical) battery
OPPO F17 Pro(Netflix HD)
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno4(Netflix HD)
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP+2MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4020mAh Battery
OPPO Reno4 Lite(Netflix HD)
- 6.43-inch AMOLED display
- Android v10 (Q)
- a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8GB RAM
- a non-replaceable 4000mAh Li-ion battery
OPPO Reno4 5G(Netflix HD)
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP+2MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4020mAh Battery
OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G(Netflix HD)
- 6 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP+ Front Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Netflix HDR)
- 6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 8GB RAM
- 128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- WiFi 6
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Dual SIM
- 5G SA/NSA
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP68
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Netflix HDR)
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 12/16GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP Quad Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Dual SIM
- 5G SA/NSA
- IP68
- 5000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (Netflix HDR)
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 8GB RAM
- 128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- WiFi 6
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Dual SIM
- 5G SA/NSA
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP68
- 4800mAh Battery
OPPO Reno4 Pro(Netflix HDR)
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Comments