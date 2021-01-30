New Smartphones Added To The List Of Devices Certified To Stream Netflix In HD & HDR

Then comes the smartphones which support HDR playback. These devices can offer a premium multimedia consumption experience, offering vibrant picture quality and HD audio quality.

Here are some of the smartphones that recently got Netflix HD certification, which can easily playback Netflix content at HD resolution. Then, here are some of the premium smartphones that can play the HDR content on Netflix.

OPPO A73 (Netflix HD)

Key Specs



6.44 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10 + ColorOS 7.2 operating system

16 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP (depth) Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4015 mAh Battery

OPPO A93(Netflix HD)

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD screen, 480 nits brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 2MP depth + 2MP macro cameras

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO F17(Netflix HD)

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4015mAh (typical) battery

OPPO F17 Pro(Netflix HD)

Key Specs



6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO Reno4(Netflix HD)

Key Specs



6.43 Inch FHD+ Display

2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP+2MP Front Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4020mAh Battery

OPPO Reno4 Lite(Netflix HD)

Key Specs



6.43-inch AMOLED display

Android v10 (Q)

a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8GB RAM

a non-replaceable 4000mAh Li-ion battery

OPPO Reno4 5G(Netflix HD)

Key Specs



6.43 Inch FHD+ Display

2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP+2MP Front Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4020mAh Battery

OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G(Netflix HD)

Key Specs



6 Inch FHD+ Display

2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP+ Front Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Netflix HDR)

Key Specs



6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM

128/256GB ROM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

Fingerprint Sensor

IP68

4000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Netflix HDR)

Key Specs



6.8 Inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

12/16GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP Quad Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

IP68

5000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (Netflix HDR)

Key Specs



6.7 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM

128/256GB ROM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

Fingerprint Sensor

IP68

4800mAh Battery

OPPO Reno4 Pro(Netflix HDR)

Key Specs

