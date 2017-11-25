Nokia 2: 3 reasons to buy and 2 reasons not to buy this budget smartphone

HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 2 smartphone at a global launch event held in India on October 31. After almost a month, this smartphone has been released in the country at a budget price point of Rs. 6,999.

At the time of launching the smartphone, the Nokia 2 was said to be available for purchase starting from November 24 via the offline retail stores. Later the same day, we saw that the smartphone has made its way into the online market by getting listed on Amazon India at a relatively higher price tag of Rs. 7,299.

Given that the Nokia 2 is the most entry-level smartphone that has come out of HMD's stable so far, the big question that might linger in your mind is whether this smartphone is worth buying or not. So, here we have come up with a list of reasons to buy and not to buy this smartphone.

Reasons to buy the Nokia 2 First, we will take a look at the reasons that you can consider to buy this budget Nokia smartphone. Nokia 2 has an impressive battery The USP of the Nokia 2 is the capacious 4100mAh battery that operates under its hood. The smartphone is power efficient and the software is not power hungry. Eventually, the Nokia 2 is touted to deliver up to two days of battery backup under normal usage. Even on intense usage, we can expect the Nokia 2 to last up to one day without leaving you concerned about the battery life. There’s a dedicated microsD card slot The Nokia 2 gives users the privilege using two SIM cards without compromising on the ability to expand the storage space. While competitors such as Redmi lineup of smartphones have a hybrid SIM slot, the Nokia 2 features a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage and a dedicated dual SIM card slot as well. Will get updated to Android Oreo Like the other smartphones launched by HMD, the Nokia 2 will also receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update. The device runs on stock Android Nougat and HMD has confirmed that this device will receive the Oreo update later. Reasons to not buy the Nokia 2 After having seen the reasons to buy the Nokia 2, here we tell you the possible reasons why you should consider any other device. Could have had improved storage Nokia 2 has been launched with 1GB RAM and 8GB default storage space. These days, the manufacturers are coming with better budget smartphones. It has become a norm for the entry-level devices to have 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There were speculations that the Indian market will get an upgraded Nokia 2 smartphone with such improved specifications but it did not happen until now. Though you have the liberty to expand the storage up to 128GB using a microSD card, it looks like 8GB of default memory is too low. Fingerprint sensor is missing It is common to see entry-level and budget smartphones come with a fingerprint sensor for added security purposes. However, the Nokia 2 is missing on this particular aspect. Though the lack of a fingerprint sensor might not be a great deal breaker for many, it might not be a good choice for some users at least.

Otherwise, the Nokia 2 is a good option as it comes with a decent quality display, a mediocre performance, and acceptable photos in good lighting and these make sense for a budget smartphone.