Nokia 2720 Flip: HMD Global Resurrects Another Classic Features oi-Vivek

HMD Global showcased its latest smartphones at IFA 2019. The Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2 does offer features like quad-camera setup with a 48MP sensor. However, the one device that caught everyone's attention is the Nokia 2720 Flip.

After the Nokia 3310 and the Nokia 8110 4G, the Nokia 2720 Flip is the third classic that the company has revitalized. Though it might not be a full-fledged modern smartphone, it still has the potential to be a decent daily driver. These features make the Nokia 2720 Flip a one-of-a-kind smartphone.

Powered By KaiOS

Just like the Nokia 8110 4G, the Nokia 2720 Flip is based on the KaiOS. This platform is picking up its phase, where some of the most used apps like YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Google Maps are already available and more apps are on their way.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor with 512MB RAM. As per the connectivity, the phone does support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE. The phone offers 4GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Depending on the market, the device will be available with either a single or dual SIM card slots.

Design That Speaks For Itself

This is probably the only phone launched in 2019 with a flip mechanism. The smartphone has dual-screen setup with a 2.7-inch primary display and a 1.3-inch secondary display.

The entire phone is made using plastic or polycarbonate and is available in Ocean Grey and black colors, which makes it a trendy yet stealth-looking phone.

The device is powered by a 1500 mAh battery with a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device offers a standby time of 27.8 days if the phone is used with a 2G SIM, while it comes down to 20.9 days if used with a 4G SIM. There is a 2MP camera at the back, assisted by an LED flash. Besides, the phone also packs a dedicated emergency button.

Our Opinion On The Nokia 2720 Flip Phone

The Nokia 2720 retails for 89 Euros (approx Rs. 7,000), which makes it one of the most expensive KaiOS powered phones. One can buy a good smartphone for the asking price. However, the company is eying for those, who are looking for a getaway phone and still feel connected with the world while traveling.

The Nokia 2720 is a simple phone that makes us remember the good old Nokia days, where each phone looked different.

