Nokia 3.1 vs other Budget smartphones: which one should you buy?

    Nokia has recently added a new budget smartphone to its portfolio that offers some noteworthy features to please masses. The Nokia 3.1 is priced at Rs. 10,499 and sports an 18:9 HD+ panel, run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the box and even offers Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

    Nokia's budget offering is set to fight the likes of highly popular budget smartphones from Xiaomi, Huawei, Asus and some other brands selling products in sub Rs. 12,000 price-point.

    Here we are comparing Nokia 3.1 with other similarly priced budget smartphones. Let's have a look.

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi 5

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo Y71

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery

    Oppo A83

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor 7C

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Motorola Moto E5 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Honor 7A

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Oppo A3s

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Motorola Moto G6 Play

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 12:35 [IST]
