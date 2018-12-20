Nokia 8.1 Vs Other smartphones Under Rs 30,000

The Nokia 8.1 is the latest mid-tier smartphone from HMD Global, which is also the first device to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. Nokia 8.1 has a dashing all-glass design with a dual camera setup with a 12 MP and a 13 MP camera combination.

The Nokia 8.1 is a great example for well-built under Rs 30,000 price point. The mobile phone runs on stock Android 9 Pie OS, which makes it faster and quicker. As Nokia 8.1 is an Android One device, it will receive timely software updates and security updates.

The mid-tier smartphones offer great specs, design, and feature at less than half price of a typical flagship smartphone. Here are the top competitors of the Nokia 8.1 under Rs 30,000 price point, which offers great value for money with an interesting set of features.

Vivo V11 Pro Best Price of Vivo V11 Pro

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging OPPO F9 Pro Best Price of OPPO F9 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge Xiaomi Poco F1 Best Price of Xiaomi Poco F1

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Vivo V11 Best Price of Vivo V11

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3315mAh battery with fast charging Realme 2 Pro 128GB Best Price of Realme 2 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

Key Specs

6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Honor 8X 128GB Best Price of Honor 8X

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 128GB Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro Best Price of Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro

Key Specs

6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display

2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Face Unlock

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3000mAh Battery