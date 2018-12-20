ENGLISH

    The Nokia 8.1 is the latest mid-tier smartphone from HMD Global, which is also the first device to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. Nokia 8.1 has a dashing all-glass design with a dual camera setup with a 12 MP and a 13 MP camera combination.

    Nokia 8.1 Vs Other smartphones Under Rs 30,000

     

    The Nokia 8.1 is a great example for well-built under Rs 30,000 price point. The mobile phone runs on stock Android 9 Pie OS, which makes it faster and quicker. As Nokia 8.1 is an Android One device, it will receive timely software updates and security updates.

    The mid-tier smartphones offer great specs, design, and feature at less than half price of a typical flagship smartphone. Here are the top competitors of the Nokia 8.1 under Rs 30,000 price point, which offers great value for money with an interesting set of features.

    Vivo V11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery with fast charging

    OPPO F9 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge

    Xiaomi Poco F1

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

    Vivo V11

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3315mAh battery with fast charging

    Realme 2 Pro 128GB

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera
    • 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    Honor 8X 128GB

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 128GB

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display
    • 2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Face Unlock
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 12:31 [IST]
