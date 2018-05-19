Nokia X6 vs other notch display smartphones

HMD Global launched its much-anticipated Nokia X6 smartphone. It is the first Android smartphone announced in the Nokia X series. The smartphones comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC based on the 14nm process.

Optics wise, the primary camera is a 16MP RGB sensor with f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash. The secondary camera is a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. This camera has AI portrait mode and scene recognition. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone also comes with an iPhone X-like notch. Many other OEMs have followed the trend of the notch blatantly following the advent of the iPhone X. Is the Nokia X6 capable of giving a tough fight to other smartphones with notch? Let's find out.

Oneplus 6 Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Oppo F7 Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery Huawei P20 lite Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging Honor 10 Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera with LED flash, secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Vivo V9 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery LG G7 ThinQ Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Oppo R15 Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio OLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3450mAh (typical) / 3365mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash Charging Vivo X21 Key Specs 6.28 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660

Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260)

microSD, up to 256 GB

128 GB internal memory

6 GB RAM

Non-removable Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery Vivo V9 Youth Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery OPPO A3 Key Specs

6.2-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery