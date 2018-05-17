Rumoured Samsung smartphones expected to launch soon

Samsung is circulating in the rumor mills for some of its upcoming smartphones including the Galaxy J6 2018, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J8 2018, Galaxy Note 9, etc. While there is no assurance that all these smartphones will be announced for its fans, we can expect these smartphones to be launched in the next year if they are really meant to come into existence.

As this year is almost over, we have lined up the upcoming and rumored Samsung smartphones that are expected to be launched in 2018.

Take a look at these smartphones from here so that you can wait for any of these if you are interested in them.

Samsung Galaxy J6 2018 Rumoured Key Specs

a 5.5 inch of a screen which exhibits a full HD display having a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels

a 13MP primary camera

a 13MP front snapper

Cortex A53 octa-core processor which delivers clock speed of 1.6GHz

a 3GB RAM and a Mali-T830 GPU

4G VoLTE connection

a 3300mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 Rumoured Key Specs

a 5.5-inch IPS LCD HD display with a pixel density of 267 PPI that results in a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels

Android v8.0 (Oreo) OS

a 2.2GHz dual-core Cortex A73 processor

a 1.6GHz hexa-core Cortex A53 processor

a 4GB RAM are seated upon Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 chipset

a 13MP primary camera

A 8MP Front Camera

4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi

a Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy J4 Rumoured Key Specs

5-inch IPS LCD HD display which has a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels

4G with voice over LTE, Wi-Fi

a Cortex A53 quad-core processor

a clock speed of 1.4GHz

a Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 chipset

a 2GB RAM

a Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system

a 2,800mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.2 inch super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels and offers a pixel density of 531 PPI

dual quad-core processors such as 2.7Ghz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53

a 6GB RAM

a Mali G-72 MP18 GPU which floats on a 64-bit architecture

up on a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 chipset

on Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system

13MP+13MP rear camera

an 8MP front camera

A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED of 1080x2220px resolution

a dual 16MP+24MP camera on the back

a 24MP one on the front

an Exynos 7885 or Snapdragon 660

4GB of RAM

64GB of expandable storage

a 3,700mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Rumoured Key Specs

5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen

Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53

1GB RAM

8GB Internal Memory

5MP Rear Camera

2MP front Camera

Li-ion 2300 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note9 Rumoured Key Specs

a 6-inch Super AMOLED display which features a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,048 pixels

2.3GHz quad-core M2 Mongoose

1.6GHz quad-core Cortex A53 processors seating on the Exynos 9 Octa 8895 chipset

6GB of RAM and Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) operating system

a 16MP main camera

8MP selfie shooter

a 3,500mAh li-Po battery Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) USA Rumoured Key Specs

5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53

16 GB in ternal Memory

2 GB RAM

8 MP Primary Camera

5 MP Front camera