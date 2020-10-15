ENGLISH

    Apple iPhones Offers and Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days And Amazon Great Indian Sale

    By
    |

    It's raining offers, especially on Apple iPhones during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020. If you are planning to get a new iPhone for yourself or gift it to someone else, then this is the right time to do it.

    Apple iPhones Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020
     

    The two major e-commerce platforms in India are offering stellar deals on all the iPhones, including the newly launched iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. SO, here are some of the best deals on iPhones during this festive season.

    Apple iPhone SE 2020

    Apple iPhone SE 2020

    The Apple iPhone SE 2020, powered by the A13 Bionic chipset is now available for Rs. 25,999 on Flipkart, making it the most affordable iPhone with features like IP rating and wireless charging. If you want an iPhone on a budget, then this is the device to consider.

    Apple iPhone XR

    Apple iPhone XR

    The Apple iPhone XR is now available on Flipkart for Rs. 37,999, making it the most affordable iPhone with the Face ID system, and this device is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic with a modern display. The device also offers features like IP rating and wireless charging.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro
     

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    The Apple iPhone 11 Pro will be available for Rs. 77,999 at an all-time low price. This is the cheapest triple-camera iPhone with premium features like an OLED display and a stainless steel frame.

    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    The iPhone 11 will be available for Rs. 47,999 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2020. This device has one of the best camera performance at this price range, and it also offers features like wireless charging and IP68 certification.

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro

    The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will also be available on Flipkart and Amazon for pre-order with interesting offers and launch deals.

