How To Install Google Camera On The OnePlus 7 Pro To Take Pixel 3 Like Photos?

If there is a specific feature that distinguishes the Pixel series of smartphones from other devices is the camera. Though the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 3 series of smartphones use a normal camera sensor, with the magic of software, the Google Pixel smartphones take some of the best looking photographs with just a single camera.

Thanks to developers and Android modders, the Google Camera app is now available for a lot of Android devices, including the newly launched OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro with the Google Camera can take vibrant and real-life like images in almost every condition, surpassing the camera performance of the stock camera app.

How to install Google camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro?

Enable "install apps from external source" option from the settings menu

Download the Google Camera app (modified for the OnePlus 7 Pro) and the configuration file (.xml file) from here

Install the Google Camera APK

Open the Google Camera app and open settings menu

Select "general" and select "save settings" and enter "Google cam' and save, this creates a new folder called "GCam" on the internal storage

Cut or copy the configuration file from downloads and paste the file inside the "GCam" folder and delete the already existing config file (.xlm format)

Open the Google Camera app, and click in between the shutter button and the gallery button (on the black empty space)

It shows that the download file is selected as the config file and click on restore

Vola, now you have a fully working Google Cam on your OnePlus 7 Pro.

What do we think about Google Cam for the OnePlus 7 Pro?

As of now, there is no option to use the telephoto and the super wide-angle lens on the Google camera, and you can only use the 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor to take 12 MP images (merges four pixels into one to capture additional details using the pixel binning technology).

Google is most likely to launch a dual camera pixel smartphone in the coming days, which means, one might be able to use the triple camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro in the near future. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the OnePlus 7 Pro.