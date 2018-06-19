OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones sold out in India: Best alternatives you can buy

Related Articles
Headphones have gradually become a must to keep accessory for the users globally. The small button like devices takes up very little space and can be carried around with ease.
Headphones are available in a variety of designs and models from wired headphones to wireless headphones the market today have a huge range to offer the users.
Recently OnePlus released it's Bullet wireless headphones in India and they sold out like hot cakes.
Now, for the users interested in Bullet like headphones we have complied a list of wireless headphones which you can consider as an option. So without much delay let's get to the list.
Samsung U Flex Bluetooth Wireless
Price: Rs 4,600
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Design: Behind the Neck
- Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet, Laptop
- Noise Cancellation
- Headphone Jack: NO
Jabra Halo Smart Wireless Bluetooth
Price: Rs 3,799
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Built-in microphone
- Wireless headphone. Not compatible with Laptop
- Operating range up to 10 meters (33 feet), call vibration alert, talk time up to 17 hours, standby time up to 22 days
- Magnetic in-ear headphones, voice button, answer/end call, reject call, voice dialling, last number redial
- Volume control, track control, play/pause music, voice guidance
Amkette Trubeats Urban Bluetooth Headphone
Price: Rs 2,149
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- MARATHON BATTERY LIFE:The Urban Wireless headphones deliver not 6, not 10 but upto 18 HOURS of reliable playtime in just one charge.Something that's practically unheard of among Bluetooth headphones till date.
- FEATHER LIGHT WEIGHT: Get the ultimate Bluetooth audio experience, without the weight. At only 23 grams you'll forget you're even wearing this.
- FIT FOR YOUR LIFESTLE:With it's unique shape and comfortable Flexible Neckband, it will set a fashion trend never seen before in bluetooth headphones .Plus the earphones cables are coated with Kevlar, making it so tough that it's probably the THE LAST EARPHONES YOU WILL EVER NEED
- PREMIUM SOUND QUALITY :High Effeciency dynamic drivers bring an excellent wide and deep bass without compromising too much treble. CVC 6.0 passive noise isolation maximizes your sound.Connects to your Android, Apple or Windows device in a matter of seconds.
Samsung EO-BG950CBEGIN Bluetooth Headphone
Price: Rs 4,999
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Multi-point access
- Provides active pairing
- Bluetooth Profile: 3.0
- Neckband design
- 6 months warranty
Samsung EO-BG920BBEGIN Bluetooth
Price: Rs 2,499
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Multi-point access
- Provides active pairing
- Bluetooth Profile: 4.1
- Neckband design
- 1 year warranty
Jabra Elite 25E Wireless Bluetooth Headphone (Black)
Price: Rs 3,490
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Take calls and listen to music all day with 18 hours of battery time
- Wind and water resistant to provide amazing durability while on-the-go
- Optimized neckband design and oval ear gels in different sizes for a customized, secure fit
- One-touch access to Siri and Google now with a dedicated voice control button
- Exceptional sound quality from 10mm speakers engineered for immersive audio
Sony WI-C400 Wireless Behind-Neck in Ear Headphone (White)
Price: Rs 3,990
Available on Amazon
Key specs
- Item Weight: 299 g
- Package Dimensions: 17.6 x 16.8 x 3.8 cm
- Batteries: 10 CR2 batteries required. (included)
- Battery Cell Composition: Lithium Battery
Skullcandy Ink'd Bluetooth Headset with Mic
Price: Rs 2,899
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Design: Behind the Neck
- Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet
- Noise Cancellation
- Pause/Play/Volume
- Supreme Sound
- Built in Mic
JBL T110BT Wireless Pure Bass Bluetooth Headset with Mic
Price: Rs 2,250
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Design: Earbud
- Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet, Audio Player, Laptop
- Noise Cancellation
- Headphone Jack: 3.5mm
Skullcandy Smokin' Buds 2 Bluetooth Headset with Mic
Price: Rs 3,899
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Design: Earbud | Type: Stereo
- Compatible With: Mobile
- Bluetooth Support: Yes
- Headphone Jack: NA Flatwire
- Attacking bass
- Wireless Headset
- 6 Hours Battery Life
Sony MDR-XB50BS/LZE Bluetooth Headset with Mic
Price: Rs 4,999
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Design: Earbud | Type: EXTRA BASS Active Sports
- Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet
- Light Weight
- Light Weight
- Earbuds and Arc Supporters