OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones sold out in India: Best alternatives you can buy

Headphones have gradually become a must to keep accessory for the users globally. The small button like devices takes up very little space and can be carried around with ease.

Headphones are available in a variety of designs and models from wired headphones to wireless headphones the market today have a huge range to offer the users.

Recently OnePlus released it's Bullet wireless headphones in India and they sold out like hot cakes.

Now, for the users interested in Bullet like headphones we have complied a list of wireless headphones which you can consider as an option. So without much delay let's get to the list.

Samsung U Flex Bluetooth Wireless Price: Rs 4,600

Available on Amazon

Key Specs Design: Behind the Neck

Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet, Laptop

Noise Cancellation

Headphone Jack: NO Jabra Halo Smart Wireless Bluetooth Price: Rs 3,799

Available on Amazon

Key Specs

Built-in microphone

Wireless headphone. Not compatible with Laptop

Operating range up to 10 meters (33 feet), call vibration alert, talk time up to 17 hours, standby time up to 22 days

Magnetic in-ear headphones, voice button, answer/end call, reject call, voice dialling, last number redial

Volume control, track control, play/pause music, voice guidance Amkette Trubeats Urban Bluetooth Headphone Price: Rs 2,149

Available on Amazon

Key Specs

MARATHON BATTERY LIFE:The Urban Wireless headphones deliver not 6, not 10 but upto 18 HOURS of reliable playtime in just one charge.Something that's practically unheard of among Bluetooth headphones till date.

FEATHER LIGHT WEIGHT: Get the ultimate Bluetooth audio experience, without the weight. At only 23 grams you'll forget you're even wearing this.

FIT FOR YOUR LIFESTLE:With it's unique shape and comfortable Flexible Neckband, it will set a fashion trend never seen before in bluetooth headphones .Plus the earphones cables are coated with Kevlar, making it so tough that it's probably the THE LAST EARPHONES YOU WILL EVER NEED

PREMIUM SOUND QUALITY :High Effeciency dynamic drivers bring an excellent wide and deep bass without compromising too much treble. CVC 6.0 passive noise isolation maximizes your sound.Connects to your Android, Apple or Windows device in a matter of seconds. Samsung EO-BG950CBEGIN Bluetooth Headphone Price: Rs 4,999

Available on Amazon

Key Specs

Multi-point access

Provides active pairing

Bluetooth Profile: 3.0

Neckband design

6 months warranty Samsung EO-BG920BBEGIN Bluetooth Price: Rs 2,499

Available on Amazon

Key Specs Multi-point access

Provides active pairing

Bluetooth Profile: 4.1

Neckband design

1 year warranty Jabra Elite 25E Wireless Bluetooth Headphone (Black) Price: Rs 3,490

Available on Amazon

Key Specs

Take calls and listen to music all day with 18 hours of battery time

Wind and water resistant to provide amazing durability while on-the-go

Optimized neckband design and oval ear gels in different sizes for a customized, secure fit

One-touch access to Siri and Google now with a dedicated voice control button

Exceptional sound quality from 10mm speakers engineered for immersive audio Sony WI-C400 Wireless Behind-Neck in Ear Headphone (White) Price: Rs 3,990

Available on Amazon

Key specs

Item Weight: 299 g

Package Dimensions: 17.6 x 16.8 x 3.8 cm

Batteries: 10 CR2 batteries required. (included)

Battery Cell Composition: Lithium Battery Skullcandy Ink'd Bluetooth Headset with Mic Price: Rs 2,899

Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

Design: Behind the Neck

Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet

Noise Cancellation

Pause/Play/Volume

Supreme Sound

Built in Mic JBL T110BT Wireless Pure Bass Bluetooth Headset with Mic Price: Rs 2,250

Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

Design: Earbud

Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet, Audio Player, Laptop

Noise Cancellation

Headphone Jack: 3.5mm Skullcandy Smokin' Buds 2 Bluetooth Headset with Mic Price: Rs 3,899

Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

Design: Earbud | Type: Stereo

Compatible With: Mobile

Bluetooth Support: Yes

Headphone Jack: NA Flatwire

Attacking bass

Wireless Headset

6 Hours Battery Life Sony MDR-XB50BS/LZE Bluetooth Headset with Mic Price: Rs 4,999

Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

Design: Earbud | Type: EXTRA BASS Active Sports

Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet

Light Weight

Earbuds and Arc Supporters