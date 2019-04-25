Oppo A5s vs other smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Oppo A5s, one of the best budget device lately unleashed by OPPO, has every decent to a great level of attribute- to make you go for it. But the best selling points which can take you in confidence to go with the phone are- accurate face unlocking feature, powerful battery life and excellent camera. On an alternative note, you can buy some other handsets whose price falls under Rs. 9,990. These devices are enlisted below.

The A5s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, featuring 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and is paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU which offers smooth gaming experience. It is backed with a non-removable Li-Ion 4230 mAh battery and runs Android 8.1(Oreo) which is topped by Color OS 5.2 out of the box.

Other handsets that you can opt from the list include- Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy A10, Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Vivo Y91, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Realme U1, Vivo Y91i, Realme C1, and more. These devices come with all necessary good features.