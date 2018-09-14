Oppo F9 vs other budget smartphones with 6 inch display

Oppo's next and the latest series called the Oppo F9 has every potential to make it an ideal smartphone. Priced at Rs. 19,990, the device comes with some attractive features. However, there are some other 6-inch screen budget smartphones, which you can consider worthier as alternatives.

The F9 comes with features like- a large 6.3-inch FHD screen that delivers great visuals, cameras delivering aesthetic photos. The powerful configuration also means you will have a snappy, clutter-free experience on this device, regardless of what you are doing. The storage is decent and large expandability option is always a welcome.

Lastly, the moderately sized battery keeps you going through most of the day, and the included quick charger means you won't have to wait long to get this device charged. While you have a device like the Honor Play. Priced at Rs. 19,999, the device looks great with an attractive design. It is fueled by a powerful battery backup, that renders top-end power. The device is also known for big immersive display.

There are few more devices that you can check into our list below.

Honor Play

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Vivo V9

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery OPPO F7

Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery Vivo V9 Youth

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Vivo Y83 Pro

Key Specs

6.22-inch FullView Display 2.0 HD+ with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution 16M color support

13MP + 2MP primary camera and 8MP front facing camera

Android 8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system

2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core processor

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB, dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

3260 mAh lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy On8 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery HTC Desire 12 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2965mAh battery