Oppo F9 vs other budget smartphones with 6 inch display

Oppo's next and the latest series called the Oppo F9 has every potential to make it an ideal smartphone. Priced at Rs. 19,990, the device comes with some attractive features. However, there are some other 6-inch screen budget smartphones, which you can consider worthier as alternatives.
The F9 comes with features like- a large 6.3-inch FHD screen that delivers great visuals, cameras delivering aesthetic photos. The powerful configuration also means you will have a snappy, clutter-free experience on this device, regardless of what you are doing. The storage is decent and large expandability option is always a welcome.
Lastly, the moderately sized battery keeps you going through most of the day, and the included quick charger means you won't have to wait long to get this device charged. While you have a device like the Honor Play. Priced at Rs. 19,999, the device looks great with an attractive design. It is fueled by a powerful battery backup, that renders top-end power. The device is also known for big immersive display.
There are few more devices that you can check into our list below.
Honor Play
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Vivo V9
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
OPPO F7
Key Specs
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V9 Youth
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo Y83 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch FullView Display 2.0 HD+ with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution 16M color support
- 13MP + 2MP primary camera and 8MP front facing camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system
- 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB, dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3260 mAh lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
HTC Desire 12 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2965mAh battery