Oppo F9 vs other budget smartphones with 6 inch display

    Oppo's next and the latest series called the Oppo F9 has every potential to make it an ideal smartphone. Priced at Rs. 19,990, the device comes with some attractive features. However, there are some other 6-inch screen budget smartphones, which you can consider worthier as alternatives.

    The F9 comes with features like- a large 6.3-inch FHD screen that delivers great visuals, cameras delivering aesthetic photos. The powerful configuration also means you will have a snappy, clutter-free experience on this device, regardless of what you are doing. The storage is decent and large expandability option is always a welcome.

    Lastly, the moderately sized battery keeps you going through most of the day, and the included quick charger means you won't have to wait long to get this device charged. While you have a device like the Honor Play. Priced at Rs. 19,999, the device looks great with an attractive design. It is fueled by a powerful battery backup, that renders top-end power. The device is also known for big immersive display.

    There are few more devices that you can check into our list below.

    Honor Play

    Best Price of Honor Play
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

    Best Price of Galaxy J8 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Vivo V9

    Best Price of Vivo V9
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    OPPO F7

    Best Price of OPPO F7
    Key Specs

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo Y83 Pro

    Best Price of Vivo Y83 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch FullView Display 2.0 HD+ with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution 16M color support
    • 13MP + 2MP primary camera and 8MP front facing camera
    • Android 8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system
    • 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 256GB, dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • 3260 mAh lithium-ion battery

    Samsung Galaxy On8 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    HTC Desire 12 Plus

    Best Price of HTC Desire 12 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2965mAh battery

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
