Paytm Exchange Fest: Get cashback offers on Vivo V11 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro and more

This festive season looks exciting in terms of certain valuable offers by a couple of E-commerce companies. Among them, Paytm is also the one to offer you the best deals. It has come up with a scheme called "Paytm Exchange Fest", which leaves you amazed with its great cash back offers on some trending smartphones.

The scheme looks great for some users, who have got disappointed with their old phones due to many reasons like defunct touchscreen, other hardware issues, defunct camera module, and more. With this scheme, they now can get their phones exchanged with newer ones.

The portal comes with effective Cash Back and Exchange offers on few smartphones, no cost EMI option, Mobile Protection Plan that can protect your handset against theft, screen damage and liquid damage at a lesser price point. In addition, this platform also comes with a couple of promocodes which you can use to be a lucky winner of some expensive prizes. COD option will not be available on applying these promocodes.

You can also get to know some of the high grade features of several phones, that you can avail under Exchange offers. The shopping platform comprises handsets from brands like Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, and many more.

Vivo V11 Pro Exchange Your Old smartphones on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging Oppo F9 Pro Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge Oppo A3s Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Motorola Moto G6 Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall

Key Specs

5.7 Inch FHD+ Display

1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Motorola Moto G5s Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto G6 Plus Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging