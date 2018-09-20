Paytm Exchange Fest: Get cashback offers on Vivo V11 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro and more

Related Articles
- Paytm Festival Season Sale on Smartphones: Samsung, Honor, Xiaomi, Motorola, Vivo, Oppo and more
-
- Paytm Mall Festive Season Sale: Offers, discounts and deals
- Paytm cashback offers available on Nokia smartphones: Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more
- Paytm join hands with Visa, allows credit card payments through its app
- Paytm Money app launched for mutual funds: All you need to know
- Warren Buffett Berkshire buys stake in Paytm
This festive season looks exciting in terms of certain valuable offers by a couple of E-commerce companies. Among them, Paytm is also the one to offer you the best deals. It has come up with a scheme called "Paytm Exchange Fest", which leaves you amazed with its great cash back offers on some trending smartphones.
The scheme looks great for some users, who have got disappointed with their old phones due to many reasons like defunct touchscreen, other hardware issues, defunct camera module, and more. With this scheme, they now can get their phones exchanged with newer ones.
The portal comes with effective Cash Back and Exchange offers on few smartphones, no cost EMI option, Mobile Protection Plan that can protect your handset against theft, screen damage and liquid damage at a lesser price point. In addition, this platform also comes with a couple of promocodes which you can use to be a lucky winner of some expensive prizes. COD option will not be available on applying these promocodes.
You can also get to know some of the high grade features of several phones, that you can avail under Exchange offers. The shopping platform comprises handsets from brands like Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, and many more.
Vivo V11 Pro
Exchange Your Old smartphones on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Oppo F9 Pro
Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
Oppo A3s
Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Motorola Moto G6
Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch FHD+ Display
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Splash Resistant
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G5s
Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto G6 Plus
Exchange Your Old Smartphones on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging