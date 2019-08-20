Paytm Mall Offers On Certified Refurbished Mobile – Grab Used Phones At Half Price Features oi-Harish Kumar

Some users always have the urge to buy premium phones, but they pull back because of the high price of these phones. Having said that, the consumers now can get a few of these high-end devices available as certified refurbished mobiles, at half-price values via Paytm Mall. Paytm Mall offers an additional 5% cashback on purchase using HDFC bank debit cards, exchange offers, zero-cost EMI options, and six months warranty services.

Under the Paytm Cashback offers on a couple of phones, you get- up to 12 movie vouchers of Rs. 300 each, up to 4 mobile recharge vouchers of Rs. 500 each, electricity bill Payment worth up to Rs. 5,000, 5% and 10% cashbacks, and benefits worth Rs. 40, 500.

All these Paytm Cashback offers can be availed on using the given promo codes. However, out of these offers, you can select only one at a time.

Oneplus 5 MRP: Rs 41,999

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 17,499

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 )

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Motorola Moto G6 MRP: Rs 16,999

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 7,499

Key Specs 5.7 Inch FHD+ Display

1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery Apple iPhone 6 MRP: Rs 24,999

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 11,999

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display

A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture

8MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

LTE Support Redmi Note 5 Pro MRP: Rs 15,999

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 8,999

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Apple iPhone 6 Plus MRP: Rs 39,999

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 21,499

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display

A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture

8MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

LTE Support Apple iPhone 7 MRP: Rs 39,999

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 22,999

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus MRP: Rs 57,000

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 29,999

Key Specs 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Poco F1 MRP: Rs 14,999

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 21,999

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery Apple iPhone 6s MRP: Rs 39,999

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 19,499

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery iPhone 7 Plus MRP: Rs 70,999

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 32,999

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge MRP: Rs 35,999

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 16,999

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display

Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

LTE

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth 4.2

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

IP68

Always-On Display

Fingerprint Sensor

3600 MAh Battery iPhone 6s MRP: Rs 25,999

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 13,999

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus MRP: Rs 84,200

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 44,999

Key Specs 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S9 MRP: Rs 75,000

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 32,999

Key Specs 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery OnePlus 6T Maclaren 10 GB 256 GB Speed Orange (Certified Refurbished) MRP: Rs 38,999

Paytm Mall Price: Rs 41,999

Key Specs 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display with 100.63% sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, over 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

