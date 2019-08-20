Just In
Paytm Mall Offers On Certified Refurbished Mobile – Grab Used Phones At Half Price
Some users always have the urge to buy premium phones, but they pull back because of the high price of these phones. Having said that, the consumers now can get a few of these high-end devices available as certified refurbished mobiles, at half-price values via Paytm Mall. Paytm Mall offers an additional 5% cashback on purchase using HDFC bank debit cards, exchange offers, zero-cost EMI options, and six months warranty services.
Under the Paytm Cashback offers on a couple of phones, you get- up to 12 movie vouchers of Rs. 300 each, up to 4 mobile recharge vouchers of Rs. 500 each, electricity bill Payment worth up to Rs. 5,000, 5% and 10% cashbacks, and benefits worth Rs. 40, 500.
All these Paytm Cashback offers can be availed on using the given promo codes. However, out of these offers, you can select only one at a time.
Oneplus 5
MRP: Rs 41,999
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 17,499
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 )
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Motorola Moto G6
MRP: Rs 16,999
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 7,499
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch FHD+ Display
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Splash Resistant
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 6
MRP: Rs 24,999
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 11,999
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display
- A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture
- 8MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
Redmi Note 5 Pro
MRP: Rs 15,999
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 8,999
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone 6 Plus
MRP: Rs 39,999
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 21,499
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display
- A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture
- 8MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
Apple iPhone 7
MRP: Rs 39,999
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 22,999
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
MRP: Rs 57,000
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 29,999
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Poco F1
MRP: Rs 14,999
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 21,999
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 6s
MRP: Rs 39,999
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 19,499
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
iPhone 7 Plus
MRP: Rs 70,999
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 32,999
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
MRP: Rs 35,999
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 16,999
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- IP68
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600 MAh Battery
iPhone 6s
MRP: Rs 25,999
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 13,999
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
MRP: Rs 84,200
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 44,999
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9
MRP: Rs 75,000
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 32,999
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
OnePlus 6T Maclaren 10 GB 256 GB Speed Orange (Certified Refurbished)
MRP: Rs 38,999
Paytm Mall Price: Rs 41,999
Buy On Paytmmall.com
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display with 100.63% sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, over 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
