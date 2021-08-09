Just In
- 11 min ago Get Free Voot Select Membership With These Reliance JioFiber Plans
- 39 min ago Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch
- 1 hr ago How To Get Zee5 Premium Subscription With Vodafone-Idea Premium Plans?
- 1 hr ago iQOO 8 Series To Include BMW Motorsport Edition; Design And Features Revealed
Don't Miss
- News Amit Shah behind attacks on nephew, party workers in Tripura: Mamata Banerjee
- Finance Equity MFs See Rs 22,583-Crore Inflow in July; Flexi Cap Contributes Most
- Movies Actress Saranya Sasi Dies After Battling Cancer
- Education SSLC Result 2021 Karnataka Online Website Links Direct
- Sports Opposition bowlers only need few good balls to get England batsmen out: Boycott
- Automobiles KTM 390 Range: Metzeler Tyres Are Back — KTM 390 Duke, 390 ADV & RC 390 Get Metzeler Tyres
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In September
- Lifestyle Does Iron Deficiency Anaemia Affect Breastfeeding? Causes, Impacts, Risk Factors And Preventions
PAYTM Mall Independence Day Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Android Phones, iPhones, Basic Mobiles, And More
Undoubtedly, it is raining discounts everywhere in the online and offline markets as Independence Day is fast approaching. In the meantime, if you are looking for discounts on your favorite products, then you should check out the deals and offers and upgrade to the product that you want then check out the discounts on Paytm Mall.
The online retailer is providing discounts as a part of the five-day Grand Days Sale that will last until August 9. During this sale, you will get attractive discounts on smartphones, tablets, and more.
Up To 40% Off On Smartphones
Buy smartphones at a discounted pricing of up to 40%. You can get Android smartphones, iPhones and more at discounts. Check out Paytm Mall for further details.
Up To 50% Off On Basic Phones
If you are eying to buy feature phones, then you should check out the offers and discounts on this segment on Paytm Mall. The feature phones are available at up to 50% discount.
Up To 50% Off On Tablets
Are you looking forward to buying tablet devices, then the online retailer Paytm Mall is the right choice you can make for the purchase as these are available at up to 50% discount.
Up To 70% Off On Used Smartphones
If you want to purchase used smartphones, then check out Paytm Mall as you can these pre-owned devices at up to a whopping 70% off.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
24,999