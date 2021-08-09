ENGLISH

    PAYTM Mall Independence Day Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Android Phones, iPhones, Basic Mobiles, And More

    By
    |

    Undoubtedly, it is raining discounts everywhere in the online and offline markets as Independence Day is fast approaching. In the meantime, if you are looking for discounts on your favorite products, then you should check out the deals and offers and upgrade to the product that you want then check out the discounts on Paytm Mall.

     

    PAYTM Mall Independence Day Sale

    The online retailer is providing discounts as a part of the five-day Grand Days Sale that will last until August 9. During this sale, you will get attractive discounts on smartphones, tablets, and more.

    Up To 40% Off On Smartphones

    Buy smartphones at a discounted pricing of up to 40%. You can get Android smartphones, iPhones and more at discounts. Check out Paytm Mall for further details.

    Up To 50% Off On Basic Phones

    If you are eying to buy feature phones, then you should check out the offers and discounts on this segment on Paytm Mall. The feature phones are available at up to 50% discount.

    Up To 50% Off On Tablets

    Are you looking forward to buying tablet devices, then the online retailer Paytm Mall is the right choice you can make for the purchase as these are available at up to 50% discount.

    Up To 70% Off On Used Smartphones

    If you want to purchase used smartphones, then check out Paytm Mall as you can these pre-owned devices at up to a whopping 70% off.

    Story first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 16:00 [IST]
    X