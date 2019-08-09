Paytm Mall Independence Day Sale – Irresistible Offers On Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

This Independence Day, buy some smartphones with discounts and different EMI plans, via Paytmmall. You can even get Samsung's latest premium Note-series handsets, through pre-order. Do note, the pre-bookings will be available from August 8 to August 22, 2019. Paytmmall provides up to 50% off and 10% flat Paytm cashback on these devices, up to Rs. 7,500 cashback on buying a device for Rs. 6,950, 6-month seller warranty, and additional cashback on using Yes bank credit cards.

On buying some Redmi phones at a starting price of Rs. 4,995, you will get up to Rs. 650 cashback. Whereas, for other smartphones under Rs. 19,999, you will get a cashback of Rs. 1,000.

On buying these devices, you will get promo codes which offer various gifts and recharge vouchers. The portal also offers some refurbished mobile phones from Apple, Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, and more, which can be availed with an additional 5% cashback on ICICI credit cards.

12% Off On Redmi Note 7s Buy This Offer On Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery 28% Off On Oppo F11 Buy This Offer On Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 12% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50 Buy This Offer On Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 7% Off On iPhone 7 Buy This Offer On Paytmmall

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance 9% Off On Realme 3 Pro Buy This Offer On Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging 45% Off On Vivo V11 Pro Buy This Offer On Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging 23% Off On iPhone XR Buy This Offer On Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 12% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50 Buy This Offer On Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery 13% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 Buy This Offer On Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery

