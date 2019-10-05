Just In
Paytm Mall Maha Offers And Massive Discounts During Vijayadashami And Dasara Festival Days
Vijayadashami or Dussehra festive season is in its full swing and various companies be it consumer electronics, clothing, and accessories, automobile and others are offering lucrative discounts on their products to attract the masses. And since the introduction of e-commerce platforms in India, shopping is easier than before.
This year has seen a huge spike in terms of smartphone launches and no doubt these are the most sold products both in the online and offline markets. All the major e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall are hosting festive sales on their platforms where a wide range of products are being offered at discounted prices (including smartphones).
While today is the last day of the Flipkart Big Billion Days and the Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale, Paytm Mall is back with its ‘Maha Cashback Carnival'. The sale will be live till October 6, 2019, and will offer various popular smartphones at a discounted price.
The sale will also offer exclusive discounts, bank offers, Golden Hours ( extra price drop from 12 PM to 4 PM), and flash sales. The flash sale will be hosted from 8 PM to midnight till October 6.
If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then make sure you visit the Paytm Mall and check out the deals. Amongst the various brands, you will get discounts on Apple, Xiaiomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Samsung. In this article, we are listing down some of the best deals on these brands which you can avail during the sale.
36% Off On Apple iPhone XR
Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
33% Off On OPPO F11 Pro
Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5/FM Radio
- 4000mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0
7% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
25% Off On Apple iPhone 7
Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
8% Off On OPPO Reno 2
Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP mono lens
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery
12% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50
Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
25% Off On Apple iPhone X
Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
6% Off On Samsung Galaxy A70
Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
43% Off On Nokia 8.1
Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 3500mAh Battery
13% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10
Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- -Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi A3
Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
14% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30
Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
