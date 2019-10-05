Paytm Mall Maha Offers And Massive Discounts During Vijayadashami And Dasara Festival Days

This year has seen a huge spike in terms of smartphone launches and no doubt these are the most sold products both in the online and offline markets. All the major e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall are hosting festive sales on their platforms where a wide range of products are being offered at discounted prices (including smartphones).

While today is the last day of the Flipkart Big Billion Days and the Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale, Paytm Mall is back with its ‘Maha Cashback Carnival'. The sale will be live till October 6, 2019, and will offer various popular smartphones at a discounted price.

The sale will also offer exclusive discounts, bank offers, Golden Hours ( extra price drop from 12 PM to 4 PM), and flash sales. The flash sale will be hosted from 8 PM to midnight till October 6.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then make sure you visit the Paytm Mall and check out the deals. Amongst the various brands, you will get discounts on Apple, Xiaiomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Samsung. In this article, we are listing down some of the best deals on these brands which you can avail during the sale.

36% Off On Apple iPhone XR

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

33% Off On OPPO F11 Pro

6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5/FM Radio

4000mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0

7% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

25% Off On Apple iPhone 7

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

8% Off On OPPO Reno 2

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP mono lens

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery

12% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

25% Off On Apple iPhone X

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

6% Off On Samsung Galaxy A70

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

43% Off On Nokia 8.1

6.18 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3500mAh Battery

13% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

-Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi A3

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery

14% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30

