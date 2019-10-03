Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Last Day Offers and Discounts On Premium Smartphones

Amazon is providing 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit card, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv card, exciting special launch offers, great deals on protection plans for smartphones and other products, exchange offers, extended warranty offers, and plenty more.

OnePlus 7 At Rs. 29,999

The handset is available at Rs. 29,999 with 9% discount. The starting EMI on the phone is from Rs. 1,412 per month.

OnePlus 7 Pro At Rs 44,999

On buying the handset, you can save Rs. 4,000. The highlighting features of the smartphone are 48MP primary camera, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, and Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Apple iPhone XR At Rs. 44,990

The device is priced at Rs. 44,990 and the available EMI comes from Rs. 2,118 per month. It is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset.

Vivo V17 Pro At Rs 29,990

You will get Rs. 15 cashback on placing the smartphone to a pickup point. You will also get assured buyback value of 50% between 9-12 months and 40% on 12-18 months on Vodafone.

Oppo Reno 2Z At 29,990

On buying the handset, you will get 1-year free screen replacement. And, you will get up to Rs. 13,500 off on exchange offer. It has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup and its camera features ultra dark mode.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 At Rs. 69,999

The smartphone is available from Rs. 69,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM option. You can save up to Rs. 10,000 on total purchases of Rs. 50,000 and above across all orders with SBI credit and debit cards.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro At Rs 49,990

You will get up to Rs. 9,000 off on exchange offer on the device. It comes with a 24MP pop-up selfie camera. It gets powered by the Kirin 980 processor.

Samsung Galaxy A70 At Rs. 28,990

The handset is available at Rs. 28, 990. It comes with a 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM which is expandable up to 512GB, and a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with Type-C fast charging support.

LG G8s At Rs 35,990

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 35,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. You can purchase the device from an EMI starting at Rs. 1,694 per month. Its camera comes with "Air Motion" and "Vein Recognition" features.

Samsung Galaxy A80 At Rs 47,990

The smartphone's price comes at Rs 47,990. The starting EMI for buying the handset is from Rs. 2,259 per month. It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and comes with a 3,700 mAh battery capacity.

Huawei P30 Pro At Rs. 63,990

On buying the handset, you will get up to Rs. 9,000 off on exchange offer. You will get Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point. You will also get bonus offer under which you can save 10% on a total purchase exceeding over Rs. 50,000 on SBI credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy S10 At Rs. 61,990

The users can get the device at a price of Rs. 61,900. You will save Rs. 9,100 on buying the handset. It comes with a 3,400 mAh battery and dynamic AMOLED display.