ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Last Day Offers and Discounts On Premium Smartphones

    By
    |

    Users who couldn't purchase premium smartphones during the Great Indian Festival sales, can still have the chance to make their favorite deals. As the sales aren't yet over. During the final hours, Amazon comes with more attractive offers using which you can easily get a few expensive smartphones.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sales Last Day Offers
     

    Amazon is providing 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit card, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv card, exciting special launch offers, great deals on protection plans for smartphones and other products, exchange offers, extended warranty offers, and plenty more.

    OnePlus 7 At Rs. 29,999

    OnePlus 7 At Rs. 29,999

    The handset is available at Rs. 29,999 with 9% discount. The starting EMI on the phone is from Rs. 1,412 per month.

    OnePlus 7 Pro At Rs 44,999

    OnePlus 7 Pro At Rs 44,999

    On buying the handset, you can save Rs. 4,000. The highlighting features of the smartphone are 48MP primary camera, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, and Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    Apple iPhone XR At Rs. 44,990
     

    Apple iPhone XR At Rs. 44,990

    The device is priced at Rs. 44,990 and the available EMI comes from Rs. 2,118 per month. It is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset.

    Vivo V17 Pro At Rs 29,990

    Vivo V17 Pro At Rs 29,990

    You will get Rs. 15 cashback on placing the smartphone to a pickup point. You will also get assured buyback value of 50% between 9-12 months and 40% on 12-18 months on Vodafone.

    Oppo Reno 2Z At 29,990

    Oppo Reno 2Z At 29,990

    On buying the handset, you will get 1-year free screen replacement. And, you will get up to Rs. 13,500 off on exchange offer. It has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup and its camera features ultra dark mode.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 At Rs. 69,999

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 At Rs. 69,999

    The smartphone is available from Rs. 69,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM option. You can save up to Rs. 10,000 on total purchases of Rs. 50,000 and above across all orders with SBI credit and debit cards.

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro At Rs 49,990

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro At Rs 49,990

    You will get up to Rs. 9,000 off on exchange offer on the device. It comes with a 24MP pop-up selfie camera. It gets powered by the Kirin 980 processor.

    Samsung Galaxy A70 At Rs. 28,990

    Samsung Galaxy A70 At Rs. 28,990

    The handset is available at Rs. 28, 990. It comes with a 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM which is expandable up to 512GB, and a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with Type-C fast charging support.

    LG G8s At Rs 35,990

    LG G8s At Rs 35,990

    The smartphone is priced at Rs. 35,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. You can purchase the device from an EMI starting at Rs. 1,694 per month. Its camera comes with "Air Motion" and "Vein Recognition" features.

    Samsung Galaxy A80 At Rs 47,990

    Samsung Galaxy A80 At Rs 47,990

    The smartphone's price comes at Rs 47,990. The starting EMI for buying the handset is from Rs. 2,259 per month. It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and comes with a 3,700 mAh battery capacity.

    Huawei P30 Pro At Rs. 63,990

    Huawei P30 Pro At Rs. 63,990

    On buying the handset, you will get up to Rs. 9,000 off on exchange offer. You will get Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point. You will also get bonus offer under which you can save 10% on a total purchase exceeding over Rs. 50,000 on SBI credit and debit cards.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 At Rs. 61,990

    Samsung Galaxy S10 At Rs. 61,990

    The users can get the device at a price of Rs. 61,900. You will save Rs. 9,100 on buying the handset. It comes with a 3,400 mAh battery and dynamic AMOLED display.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue