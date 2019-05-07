TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Paytm Mall Samsung Super Sale: Discount and Cashback on smartphones
Paytm mall super sale is once again making a loud buzz, which is being heard aloud to all tech-lovers. The sale offers some great discounts and other enticing deals on devices and other gadgets. Particularly the portal has a lot to offer for Samsung handsets. While purchasing these handsets from this E-commerce portal, you can seek amazing cashback offers. Check out the enlisted devices from Samsung mentioned below.
The users are going to get bigger Cashback on purchase using Credit and Debit cards with no cost EMI option and fantastic cashback offers. The consumers will also get a mobile protection plan, under which you can protect your mobile against screen and liquid damage at low price option.
There are some promo codes which you can utilize while buying them- in order to seek some more attractive offers. Some of the known Samsung handsets which you can obtain from the portal are Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 8, and more. These devices are available in different color and storage variants.
8% off Samsung Galaxy S10 (Upto Rs 14,000 cash back offer)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 3400 MAh Battery
5% off on Samsung Galaxy A50 (Cash Back offer on Rs 7,975)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
15% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 (Upto Rs 15,000 Cash Back offer )
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3000 MAh Battery
12% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus (Cash Back offer worth Rs 3,000)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3300 MAh Battery
22% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (Cash Back offer worth Rs 40,00)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
16% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Cash Back offer Upto Rs 6,000)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (cash back offer worth Rs 12,000)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery