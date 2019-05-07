Paytm Mall Samsung Super Sale: Discount and Cashback on smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Paytm mall super sale is once again making a loud buzz, which is being heard aloud to all tech-lovers. The sale offers some great discounts and other enticing deals on devices and other gadgets. Particularly the portal has a lot to offer for Samsung handsets. While purchasing these handsets from this E-commerce portal, you can seek amazing cashback offers. Check out the enlisted devices from Samsung mentioned below.

The users are going to get bigger Cashback on purchase using Credit and Debit cards with no cost EMI option and fantastic cashback offers. The consumers will also get a mobile protection plan, under which you can protect your mobile against screen and liquid damage at low price option.

There are some promo codes which you can utilize while buying them- in order to seek some more attractive offers. Some of the known Samsung handsets which you can obtain from the portal are Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 8, and more. These devices are available in different color and storage variants.

8% off Samsung Galaxy S10 (Upto Rs 14,000 cash back offer) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

3400 MAh Battery 5% off on Samsung Galaxy A50 (Cash Back offer on Rs 7,975) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging 15% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 (Upto Rs 15,000 Cash Back offer ) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3000 MAh Battery 12% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus (Cash Back offer worth Rs 3,000) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3300 MAh Battery 22% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (Cash Back offer worth Rs 40,00) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 16% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Cash Back offer Upto Rs 6,000) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid SIM

Dual 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)

USB 3.1

4000 MAh Battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (cash back offer worth Rs 12,000) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery