POCO M2 Pro Vs Other Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

The list includes smartphones from makers like Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Motorola, Oppo, and others. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy M11 are some of the strong competitors to the Poco M2 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy M21, which features a triple-camera module and draws power from the Exynos 9611 processor, falls in the same price range.

Apart from Samsung, Motorola also provides multiple options for a mid-range smartphone. To compare with the Poco M2 Pro, the Moto G8 Power Lite, Moto G8 Plus, and the Motorola One Action are a few good choices. The Moto G8 Power Lite, for instance, packs similar 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and comes with a much lesser price tag.

There is also Vivo, offering numerous mid-range options with premium features. The Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Y15 2019, and the Vivo Y19 are a few good choices for comparing with the new Poco M2 Pro. These smartphones fall in the same price bracket, with triple cameras, similar RAM, and display features.

The Poco M2 Pro is also up for competition with a few other smartphones like the Realme 6, Oppo A52, Tecno Spark Power 2, and the Honor 20i. As noted, the Poco M2 Pro is believed to up the game for mid-range smartphones falling under Rs. 15,000. The above-listed smartphones can also be compared with the new entrant for the best features and offers.

Samsung Galaxy M21

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme 6

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging

Moto G8 Power Lite

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera + 2MP macro sensor and 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Vivo Z1 Pro

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy M11

MRP: Rs. 12,916

Key Specs



6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT display

1.8GHz Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

OneUI based on Android OS

Dual SIM + dedicated microSD slot

13MP f/1.8 (primary) + 5MP f/2.2 (115-degree ultra-wide) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth camera)

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery; 15W charging

OPPO A52

MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Tecno Spark Power 2

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with HiOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Moto G8 Plus

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.3-inch (1080×2280 pixs) Full HD+ LCD screen with 19:9 aspect ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 16MP+ 5MP Rear Camera

25MP quad pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vivo Y15 2019

MRP: Rs. 12,990

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo Y19

MRP: Rs. 12,900

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Motorola One Action

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

