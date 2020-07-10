Just In
- 8 hrs ago Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Listed On Amazon India Website: Launch Imminent?
-
- 8 hrs ago Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone To Launch On July 22: Snapdragon 865+ Confirmed
- 9 hrs ago YouTube Kids App Now Available For Amazon Fire TV Users
- 10 hrs ago Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition Could Be Launched In India
Don't Miss
- Sports England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Dowrich, Brathwaite fifties help tourists tighten grip
- Movies Charu Asopa On Her Marriage With Rajeev Sen: He Has Moved Out, But I Am Still Staying In The House
- News WHO lauds Dharavi, Asia's largest slum for breaking COVID-19 transmission chain
- Automobiles MG Motor Launches MG-SEWA Parents First Initiative: To Sanitise Owner’s Parent’s Cars
- Lifestyle Aamna Sharif Or Surbhi Chandna, Whose Pretty Floral Dress Would You Like To Flaunt At The Party?
- Finance Nifty Ends Lower Dragged Down By Banks
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In July 2020
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
POCO M2 Pro Vs Other Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
Poco M2 Pro is sweeping headlines and could be the best mid-range smartphone in the market. The Poco M2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base model, the Poco M2 Pro is up for strong competition with other players.
The list includes smartphones from makers like Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Motorola, Oppo, and others. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy M11 are some of the strong competitors to the Poco M2 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy M21, which features a triple-camera module and draws power from the Exynos 9611 processor, falls in the same price range.
Apart from Samsung, Motorola also provides multiple options for a mid-range smartphone. To compare with the Poco M2 Pro, the Moto G8 Power Lite, Moto G8 Plus, and the Motorola One Action are a few good choices. The Moto G8 Power Lite, for instance, packs similar 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and comes with a much lesser price tag.
There is also Vivo, offering numerous mid-range options with premium features. The Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Y15 2019, and the Vivo Y19 are a few good choices for comparing with the new Poco M2 Pro. These smartphones fall in the same price bracket, with triple cameras, similar RAM, and display features.
The Poco M2 Pro is also up for competition with a few other smartphones like the Realme 6, Oppo A52, Tecno Spark Power 2, and the Honor 20i. As noted, the Poco M2 Pro is believed to up the game for mid-range smartphones falling under Rs. 15,000. The above-listed smartphones can also be compared with the new entrant for the best features and offers.
Samsung Galaxy M21
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme 6
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging
Moto G8 Power Lite
MRP: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP macro sensor and 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo Z1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M11
MRP: Rs. 12,916
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- OneUI based on Android OS
- Dual SIM + dedicated microSD slot
- 13MP f/1.8 (primary) + 5MP f/2.2 (115-degree ultra-wide) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth camera)
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery; 15W charging
OPPO A52
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Tecno Spark Power 2
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with HiOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Moto G8 Plus
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2280 pixs) Full HD+ LCD screen with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP Rear Camera
- 25MP quad pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo Y15 2019
MRP: Rs. 12,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y19
MRP: Rs. 12,900
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Motorola One Action
MRP: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A53) Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
-
74,999
-
49,845
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774
-
27,999
-
29,495
-
34,999
-
18,645
-
17,120
-
87,999
-
8,553