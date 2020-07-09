ENGLISH

    These Smartphones Are Available On Online Sale Only

    By
    |

    With the increase in the trend of online shopping, almost all product categories including electronics and appliances are also available online. Many smartphone makers come up with online-only sales modules that let buyers interested in these devices opt only for online shopping and not from the physical stores.

    List Of Smartphones You Can Buy Only Online
     

    Though some brands let their devices on sale via both online and offline but not all devices will be available on both channels. For instance, Realme is capitalizing both online and offline markets.

    On the other hand, Motorola smartphone are available only via the online stores. Having said that, here we have listed smartphones that are available only online.

    Poco M2 Pro

    Poco M2 Pro is the latest market entrant to feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, MIUI 11 topped with Android 10 and Poco Launcher 2.0, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging technology.

    Motorola One Fusion Plus

    Motorola One Fusion Plus has been launched with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup with a primary 64MP lens, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The other goodies include a 16MP selfie camera and a 5000mAh battery.

    Realme X3
     

    Realme X3 adorns a 6.6-inch LCD FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a 64MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8MP periscope lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The other aspects of the device include a 4200mAh battery and 30W fast-charging support.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom

    Realme X3 SuperZoom has been launched with a 6.6-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor at the rear and a periscope-style camera. The highlight is the support for 60x zoom to take long-distance shots.

    Motorola G8 Power Lite

    Motorola G8 Power Lite is a budget smartphone featuring a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera. The other aspects of the Motorola smartphone include Android 9 Pie, a 5000mAh battery and more.

    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
